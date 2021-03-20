 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 829: "Spring Has Sprung Again". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
27
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

83 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2021 at 12:01 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 1 non-voting comment in this thread
Show all
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Spring Has Sprung Again

Description: Pictures that show winter ending. How does warmer weather look where you are?

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Window kitties.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Spring Beauty flowers. Yes, that's they're called.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Raindrops on Sweet Cicely flowers.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Flowers aren't the only thing to come up in the spring: Fiddlehead of a Fragile Fern.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Sunbathing turtles...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
...nesting herons...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
...and oak trees in bloom

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Orange Blossom Special

Bee on an orange blossom
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Glochids - Barrel Cactus Fruit
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Hi-Key light table, not editing.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
Pollen season
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0610 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/my rose bushes are the first signs of life in my yard, leaves pop before anything else
//rosebush with morning dew
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0495 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/shorebirds come back
//Kure Beach,
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



messing around with a new lense...
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


3.5 ap,
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spring beauty is one of the early woodland spring flowers in eastern North America. The pink glows in UV light to attract pollinators.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Spring Beauty by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I was little I always thought of daffodils as "Easter flowers" because they came up around that time.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Glowing Daffodils by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bluebirds appear. Western Bluebird
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Flowering cherry trees.
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Forsythia blooms.
 
Skipped 1 non-voting comment in this thread
Show all

Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.