(Twitter)   Florida man declares COVID over in the most Florida way possible   (twitter.com) divider line
23
    More: Florida, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's somewhat terrifying.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hard pass on the credit thing:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One day, we're all gonna look back on this and say "Wow, I can't believe that man became president of Florida".
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: One day, we're all gonna look back on this and say "Wow, I can't believe that man became president of Florida".


Maybe you can't, but I think his makeup and demeanor is spot on.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He looks like the Great Value version of the wrestler Sting.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like how the horse faced girl at the end is like "Nah bro, that's a hard pass" but smiling the whole time.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
damn, and here i was thinking play-doh-face-DeSuckass simply held another meaningless presser, and i missed it.

sad ronny is sad. or maybe not. hard to tell.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nikki Fried -it's pronounced "freed"- sure as shiat better run against him, and kick his doughy, doughy ass, in our next gubernatorial election.......

Fark user imageView Full Size


she is mega pro-hemp agriculture, and supports recreational weed too. she has publically stood against the DeSuckass fake COVID numbers since the begining. she has worked her ass off to make sure ALL florida school kids (who got free lunch/and maybe breakfast too) in florida STILL got food when their schools closed for COVID. she doesn't think "florida ag rights" are simply about fighting "florida environmental rights".

she's our best current hope.

22 million people live in florida, not counting ag-worker undocumented persons (BUT nikki fried counts them too!)

florida is a major player in US politics and we need nikki, or someone like her......
 
HempHead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair, if you're at Miami Spring Break, you're probably not from Florida.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Clowns to the left of me
Jokers to the right
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Narrator: COVID was not in fact over. The Florida Joker was found dead in an alley a month later from COVID.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: Narrator: COVID was not in fact over. The Florida Joker was found dead in an alley a month later from COVID.


and meth
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And there it is, elegantly summed up in one short video clip. The #1 non-weather-related reason why I would never, EVER consider moving to Florida.

//I also dislike insects, heat, and humidity
/Also not terribly fond of hurricanes
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

luna1580: damn, and here i was thinking play-doh-face-DeSuckass simply held another meaningless presser, and i missed it.

sad ronny is sad. or maybe not. hard to tell.

sad ronny is sad. or maybe not. hard to tell.
[Fark user image image 280x243]

Nikki Fried -it's pronounced "freed"- sure as shiat better run against him, and kick his doughy, doughy ass, in our next gubernatorial election.......

[Fark user image image 448x341]

she is mega pro-hemp agriculture, and supports recreational weed too. she has publically stood against the DeSuckass fake COVID numbers since the begining. she has worked her ass off to make sure ALL florida school kids (who got free lunch/and maybe breakfast too) in florida STILL got food when their schools closed for COVID. she doesn't think "florida ag rights" are simply about fighting "florida environmental rights".

she's our best current hope.

22 million people live in florida, not counting ag-worker undocumented persons (BUT nikki fried counts them too!)

florida is a major player in US politics and we need nikki, or someone like her......


Does she actually have a chance though?

Are people that blinded by Desantis's BS that they think he's doing a good job?

The Orlando Sentinel had to sue the state to get some data they refused to provide. Hard for me to believe that Florida is really doing that good of a job if they're terrified of sharing data with a newspaper.

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/coron​a​virus/os-ne-florida-department-of-heal​th-releases-variant-data-lawsuit-20210​320-iuvg6dz2yje3flezuggbqwpkua-story.h​tml
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well you heard it folks, it's official! Toss those masks, stop sanitizing everything, and get back to grabbing food from the buffet with your bare hands, baby. Covid is farking over!

Now who wants the first hug?
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Certainly more colorful than the most Pennsylvania way...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Walker: Narrator: COVID was not in fact over. The Florida Joker was found dead in an alley a month later from COVID.

and meth

and meth


Well he's from Florida, I thought that part was obvious.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's not over quite yet, sir. We are almost there.
 
Al!
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yesterday Florida reported over 5000 new cases, and there have been allegations that Florida has been downplaying their numbers, so maybe this guy isn't telling the truth. I mean, if they're downplaying it, and there are still 5000 new cases a day, that doesn't seem "over" (implying that it is done with; kaputt) to me.

Also, if a face-painted guy waving a flag from the top of a car roof is your "expert opinion," maybe lay off the Tucker and Hannity and just go hang in a dark room for a few weeks to detox.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

169th Cousin: Clowns to the left of me
Jokers to the right


Ha! So that song was about Florida all along!
 
