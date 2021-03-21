 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Miami Beach to declare state of Florida   (thehill.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Florida, Police, Arrest, Miami Beach Police Department, Miami Beach, State of emergency, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, Constable  
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm sure Desantis will do something to stop this.
 
hammettman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No one could have ever imagined that this would happen.

Narrator: Many people did.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Live by the MAGA, die by the MAGA.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A pic from Ocean Drive in Miami earlier tonight...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Dumbasses.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Super Spreader!


fark yeah.


Don't forget to go to Mar-a-Lago, you farking cultists.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If the troublemakers were made to stay in jail for two months, then perhaps other college students would think twice before becoming troublemakers themselves.
 
Unright
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dodo David: If the troublemakers were made to stay in jail for two months, then perhaps other college students would think twice before becoming troublemakers themselves.


DeSantis literally prevented all local governments from being able to enforce any kind of pandemic laws.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Live by the MAGA, die by the MAGA.


That would work great, if they stayed in Florida and didn't come back.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Weatherkiss: Live by the MAGA, die by the MAGA.

That would work great, if they stayed in Florida and didn't come back.


So all we need to do is get Alabama and Georgia to build a wall on their southern border and make Florida pay for it?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Police had to disperse a crowd of about 200 spring breakers that were "unruly" and surrounding officers by an intersection by shooting pepper balls.

This is what you get when you don't discipline the children when they see the insurrectionists as heroes. Eventually this will have to be addressed in a more formal manner.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: aleister_greynight: Weatherkiss: Live by the MAGA, die by the MAGA.

That would work great, if they stayed in Florida and didn't come back.

So all we need to do is get Alabama and Georgia to build a wall on their southern border and make Florida pay for it?


Or maybe get a handsaw and saw off Florida and let it drift into the Atlantic ocean. Wonder if there's a gif of that.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Mrtraveler01: aleister_greynight: Weatherkiss: Live by the MAGA, die by the MAGA.

That would work great, if they stayed in Florida and didn't come back.

So all we need to do is get Alabama and Georgia to build a wall on their southern border and make Florida pay for it?

Or maybe get a handsaw and saw off Florida and let it drift into the Atlantic ocean. Wonder if there's a gif of that.


I dunno. Maybe we can get a cartoon rabbit to do it?
 
undernova
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nashville people won't shut the hell up about how wide open it is in FL, how we should be like them, and how unfair it is that we're not.

I worked 2 shifts downtown today. It's like Covid doesn't exist. I know damn well these kids didn't get the vax yet. The only thing that's separating us from pre-Covid business levels is the loss of 90 minutes of alcohol service. But Broadway is SLAMMED.
 
