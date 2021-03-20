 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   On tonight's Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT), Connie is threatening to look for a new job, Liz teaches Iris to "drive" the Atterbury's new car and Clark and Perry White are trapped in a sanitarium   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Connie's New Job Offer - 7/31/49 - Connie is so fed up with the way Mr Conklin treats her that she hopes the threat of her going elsewhere may make him appreciate her more.

My Favorite Husband - Liz Teaches Iris to Drive - 1/13/50 - .  The Atterburys get a new car and since Rudolph forbids Iris to drive it, Liz is going to teach Iris to drive as well as Liz does.

Superman - Metropolis Football Team Poisoned - Parts 8 to 12 - 9/17 - 9/26/41.  Clark and Perry White are trapped in a sanitarium, whose owner wishes Metropolis University to lose their next game, so they fail to get a Rose Bowl bid and have to forfeit a large inheritance.  He wants Clark and Perry to stay there until after Saturday's game.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I applaud your tenacity.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Still hoping the site's TPTB decide to reinstate the music license so I can do a Saturday Night Live at the Oldies type show.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
'Standing' by...
 
