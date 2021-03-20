 Skip to content
(BBC)   In an alternate universe, Walrus were discovered by Cleopatra in Wales   (bbc.co.uk)
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think you mean Walrae, subby, that's the plural of Walrus.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Coo coo ca-shu
 
6nome
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

allears: I think you mean Walrae, subby, that's the plural of Walrus.


Correct. The Walrae were discovered inside the Whales.
 
WyDave
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Walrus are not whales, subby.
 
EL EM
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Carpenter can't be too far away.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Coo coo ca-shu


Way too many vowels.  I think "Cwcw cachw" is closer.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EL EM: The Carpenter can't be too far away.


The time has come
 
ukexpat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wally McWalrusface
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It was consensual!
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Which one blew the seal?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It has been determined that the walrus was John all along.   So much for clues.
 
billstewart
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

phalamir: wildcardjack: Coo coo ca-shu
Way too many vowels.  I think "Cwcw cachw" is closer.


W's are perfectly cromulent vowels, and L's and R's will do in a pinch.
Walrus saw all the roadsigns saying "wlrswlrswlrs" and decided it was a walrus-friendly place.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
is the Kelly Anne Conway thread?  This sounds like her.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: It has been determined that the walrus was John all along.   So much for clues.


I was the Walrus - Paul wasn't the Walrus! I was just saying that to be nice!
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: It has been determined that the walrus was John all along.   So much for clues.


It may still be Paul.  I'd look through my glass onion, but Maxwell's silver hammer shattered it.

/ The bastard's well-acquainted with the touch of the velvet hand like a lizard on a window pane...
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

billstewart: phalamir: wildcardjack: Coo coo ca-shu
Way too many vowels.  I think "Cwcw cachw" is closer.

W's are perfectly cromulent vowels, and L's and R's will do in a pinch.
Walrus saw all the roadsigns saying "wlrswlrswlrs" and decided it was a walrus-friendly place.


this is most sagacious.
 
