Garden hose storage safety, serious business; at least the US Consumer Product Safety Commission thinks so
29
650 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2021 at 12:35 AM (1 hour ago)



'' 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 4 hours ago  
Just finished fixing the side yard.  It was a massive mud pit, so I put down weed barrier, sand, pavers, and river rocks to help with drainage.

I don't think the hose is a trip hazard.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And now everyone on Fark has seen my hose.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
'' 4 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Just finished fixing the side yard.  It was a massive mud pit, so I put down weed barrier, sand, pavers, and river rocks to help with drainage.

I don't think the hose is a trip hazard.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

And now everyone on Fark has seen my hose.


Your hose is short.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 4 hours ago  

WTFDYW: Your hose is short.

It leaks a lot, too.

I don't think the hose is a trip hazard.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

And now everyone on Fark has seen my hose.

Your hose is short.


It leaks a lot, too.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
'' 4 hours ago  

markie_farkie: It leaks a lot, too.

You're getting old like me?

I don't think the hose is a trip hazard.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

And now everyone on Fark has seen my hose.

Your hose is short.

It leaks a lot, too.


You're getting old like me?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 2 hours ago  
I have a garden hose in my pants.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 2 hours ago  

WTFDYW: Your hose is short.

Everyone knows it's not the length of the hose which matters, it's the width of the nozzle that gets the job done.

I don't think the hose is a trip hazard.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

And now everyone on Fark has seen my hose.

Your hose is short.


Everyone knows it's not the length of the hose which matters, it's the width of the nozzle that gets the job done.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: And now everyone on Fark has seen my hose.

Well, not everyone.

I don't think the hose is a trip hazard.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

And now everyone on Fark has seen my hose.


Well, not everyone.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  
This is a perfect example of an old adage from my bartending days

/First liar doesn't stand a chance
 
FleshMonkey
'' 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: Your hose is short.

It was cold when that picture was taken.

I don't think the hose is a trip hazard.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

And now everyone on Fark has seen my hose.

Your hose is short.


It was cold when that picture was taken.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: Everyone knows it's not the length of the hose which matters, it's the width of the nozzle that gets the job done.

/pats head

I don't think the hose is a trip hazard.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

And now everyone on Fark has seen my hose.

Your hose is short.

Everyone knows it's not the length of the hose which matters, it's the width of the nozzle that gets the job done.


/pats head
 
MurphyMurphy
'' 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


Hey, stop laughing

I'm a grower, not a show'er!
 
Mister Buttons
'' 49 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: And now everyone on Fark has seen my hose.

I don't remember anyone asking for it. :/

I don't think the hose is a trip hazard.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

And now everyone on Fark has seen my hose.


I don't remember anyone asking for it. :/
 
Madaynun
'' 48 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I have a garden hose in my pants.

Why?


Why?
 
MurphyMurphy
'' 46 minutes ago  

Madaynun: Why?

you've never heard of man-scaping?

Why?


you've never heard of man-scaping?
 
cyberspacedout
'' 44 minutes ago  
Well, I can finally say I've spent a Saturday night learning how to pick up hose.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
'' 39 minutes ago  
I got garden hose in different area codes.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
'' 37 minutes ago  
You're Tripping
Youtube vVwnJfeFoRw

NSFW.

Daddy beat me with a hose. I got kicked out of the Webelos.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
'' 36 minutes ago  
I follow the USCPSC on twitter and can confirm that they are a trip hazard, especially while on the brown acid.
 
CaptainScrewy
'' 35 minutes ago  
We all make fun of shiat like this then a month later there's some story about a hose-tripping catastrophe that killed 100 people and there was an explosion somehow.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
'' 33 minutes ago  

CaptainScrewy: We all make fun of shiat like this then a month later there's some story about a hose-tripping catastrophe that killed 100 people and there was an explosion somehow.

I heard your mom died in a tragic sucking a golf ball through a gardening hose accident.


I heard your mom died in a tragic sucking a golf ball through a gardening hose accident.
 
nytmare
'' 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CaptainScrewy
'' 26 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: I heard your mom died in a tragic sucking a golf ball through a gardening hose accident.

Well...she died doing what she loved, anyway.

I heard your mom died in a tragic sucking a golf ball through a gardening hose accident.


Well...she died doing what she loved, anyway.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
'' 21 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Well, I can finally say I've spent a Saturday night learning how to pick up hose.


I'm still not clear on the proper hose storage once I've finished my business with it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
'' 21 minutes ago  
My hose is a tripping hazard. My underwear ripped once and I almost fell down a flight of stairs.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
'' 18 minutes ago  

CaptainScrewy: Well...she died doing what she loved, anyway.

You can't dust for vomit.

I heard your mom died in a tragic sucking a golf ball through a gardening hose accident.

Well...she died doing what she loved, anyway.


You can't dust for vomit.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 11 minutes ago  
Remember the days of HIE?

Still not as good as BIE, but worthy of a look.
 
MythDragon
'' 8 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Your hose is short.

It gets bigger. It's a grower, not a shower.

I don't think the hose is a trip hazard.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

And now everyone on Fark has seen my hose.

Your hose is short.


images.homedepot-static.comView Full Size

It gets bigger. It's a grower, not a shower.
 
mama2tnt
'' 1 minute ago  

CaptainScrewy: Well...she died doing what she loved, anyway.

HEY!

Stop telling people I'm dead!

I heard your mom died in a tragic sucking a golf ball through a gardening hose accident.

Well...she died doing what she loved, anyway.


HEY!

Stop telling people I'm dead!
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

