(Washington Post)   If you're one of the 23 million people who went through a MD toll without paying because you didn't know they stopped taking cash a year ago because of covid, your bill will be arriving soon. Also, stop using cash, asshat. You're gumming up the works   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We went completely cashless. They just send you a bill if you don't have a pass.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MDs pay the MD toll. I pay the Homer tax.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask not for whom the toll bills; it bills for thee.
 
AEton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do tolls tend to increase more often once a system moves from cash to cashless?
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What the toll takers in New Jersey do to people without an EZ-Pass:

The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I can't see how this doesn't become a huge mess. People aren't going to understand it at all.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I am awaiting the day that the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority shares data with the Illinois State Police and sends speeding tickets to people that see a reason to go over 55 MPH on a tollway.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AEton: Do tolls tend to increase more often once a system moves from cash to cashless?


Tolls never, EVER go down, in the history of the universe.
/248 space bucks for lunch, gas and tolls
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I went through the tunnel about a year ago and never got a bill.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AEton: Do tolls tend to increase more often once a system moves from cash to cashless?


No, they'd never do that. Cashless is the way to go. You'll never even notice if it increases.

God damn 'everything is on the internet' assholes. You're not making the world like Star Trek you aspie stem tits. You're actually making everything worse, and increasing the wealth gap. Fark you.
 
soupafi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: I am awaiting the day that the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority shares data with the Illinois State Police and sends speeding tickets to people that see a reason to go over 55 MPH on a tollway.


I was on 290, going 70, because I was impeding traffic going 60 and I was still getting passed
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Trocadero: AEton: Do tolls tend to increase more often once a system moves from cash to cashless?

Tolls never, EVER go down, in the history of the universe.
/248 space bucks for lunch, gas and tolls


Government agencies never, EVER go down.  Where I live the tollways were created to pay for the construction of the highways.  How many decades ago did that happen?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you got certain things on board when you go through the tollgate
Well you don't have to pay the man no toll

hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

skinink: What the toll takers in New Jersey do to people without an EZ-Pass:

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Look how they massacred that motorist
 
dustman81
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AEton: Do tolls tend to increase more often once a system moves from cash to cashless?


Judging by the Pennsylvania Turnpike, yes.
 
dustman81
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hundreddollarman: skinink: What the toll takers in New Jersey do to people without an EZ-Pass:

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Look how they massacred that motorist


They take the term "exact change only" seriously.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This late? I thought my toll from New York was slow, six months after my trip.

I'm curious how the next trip will go, driving 2,000+ miles with a temporary plate.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Screw y'all.  I use cash. You keep on pressing me and I'll start using checks!

/Get off my lawn!
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I lived in Boston for a while (sorta: officially I lived in Texas but I was in a corporate apartment Monday-Friday almost every week).

One time, I was driving down the Massachusetts Turnpike. This was back in 2000 or 2001. I drove rentals when I was up there, so even if there were tags back then (I wouldn't know), I still had to pay cash.

The Masspike has tollbooths every damn quarter of a mile it feels like, so you're always stopping.

One time, I didn't have any cash on me but I did have my checkbook and, yes, they took checks. I was the asshole stopping at every tollbooth and writing a farking check for twenty five cents. I'm sure every Masshole hated me, and justifiably so.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AEton: Do tolls tend to increase more often once a system moves from cash to cashless?


The late fees they attach to your car registration sure as hell do. At least in CA.
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One of the young people I work with tells me that I am the only person they know who still carries cash.
/get off my lawn
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Westcoaster here. All y'all midwestern and east coast sheep can fark right off with your toll roads. When I lived in SoCal, the few toll roads that there are can easily be avoided. In the Bay Area, well, it's hard to get around that bridge toll one way or another, but heck, I give you five bucks once a year and we're good.
The toll roads I encountered on my cross country road trips, even on interstates...? Fark y'all! I paid for those roads with my various taxes.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Tolls never, EVER go down, in the history of the universe.


Too often the promise is the toll will be eliminated once the bridge is paid for.  Then the bridge is paid for and they say they need to keep the toll for maintenance, which just so happens to be several magnitudes more than building the damn thing, so they need to increase the toll.  Once a government agency starts collecting a tax, it is nearly impossible to get them to stop.  For example, the phone tax to pay for the Spanish-American War was only recently discontinued.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
SurelyShirley
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Westcoaster here. All y'all midwestern and east coast sheep can fark right off with your toll roads. When I lived in SoCal, the few toll roads that there are can easily be avoided. In the Bay Area, well, it's hard to get around that bridge toll one way or another, but heck, I give you five bucks once a year and we're good.
The toll roads I encountered on my cross country road trips, even on interstates...? Fark y'all! I paid for those roads with my various taxes.


Oh, and as far as Oregon and Washington go, I have never paid a toll. There ought to be a law....if your vehicle is registered east of the Rockies and you want to visit paradise, maybe we should issue an annual sticker, like they do in Switzerland. $100/$200/$500? That would be a start.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The toll by plate/mail systems are always so broken. I've never gotten a bill from Houston, or Austin, or Charlotte, or any other toll system.

EZPass, though, works flawlessly.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dustman81: hundreddollarman: skinink: What the toll takers in New Jersey do to people without an EZ-Pass:

[Fark user image image 850x478]

Look how they massacred that motorist

They take the term "exact change only" seriously.


Heh. I remember after commuting on the GS Parkway that there were signs saying no pennies.I'd throw a handful into the bin and keep on going.

SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wanderlusting: The toll by plate/mail systems are always so broken. I've never gotten a bill from Houston, or Austin, or Charlotte, or any other toll system.

EZPass, though, works flawlessly.


EZ Pass will be outdated once we all have Bill Gates' 5G covid vaccine.
 
