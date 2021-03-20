 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   There's never a peanutbutterfish around when you need one   (southernliving.com) divider line
9
    More: Weird, first time, Portuguese man, summer, fearsome sea creature, war  
•       •       •

570 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2021 at 10:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What is this, a crossover episode?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get the orange juice
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not when it's a perfect day for bananafish.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hungry for a jellyfish sandwich now.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BREAKING: Some Types of Jellyfish Get Really Big!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Not when it's a perfect day for bananafish.


...and I will name it Skippy.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Disrespecting the jellyfish makes SpongeBob angry.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave2042
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe use a butter dog instead.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.