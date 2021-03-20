 Skip to content
(YouTube)   N. America: Spring is here, the ice is unsafe Norway: *chugs vodka* It is still good   (youtube.com)
704 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2021 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)



Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The story line is a bit complex, but I love the plot.  And the ending!
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in Michigan it is going to be in the 60's most of the upcoming week, and it was in the 60's a week or so ago, so, yeah, lake ice? Forget about it. Even the snow is gone.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the most Norwegian thing I will see all day.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't like being cold that much, thanks.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last two seconds were worth the wait.

Oh, and it looked like he thinks his nose is bleeding, but it' snot.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did he get all his clothes off while ice skating?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ahhhhh, nothing, NOTHING says "spring" like thin ice skating, vodak, bleeding knees, and snot rockets. so beautiful.

norway, never change!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depending on how far north they are, the sun just rose for the first time in months. I'd be doing the same thing with less clothes on.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: Here in Michigan it is going to be in the 60's most of the upcoming week, and it was in the 60's a week or so ago, so, yeah, lake ice? Forget about it. Even the snow is gone.


Lake Michigan didn't have a good freeze this year until the polar vortex hit, and that makes it thin ice cover that's already broken up. We had the video here on Fark of that huge ice sheet breaking away from Chicago and drifting away.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dancing On Thin Ice
Youtube ebX27CcHyVc
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Apetor is a staple for fans of Wim Hoff.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
January? Ha, here in the North we haven't even hit the thaw yet.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: How did he get all his clothes off while ice skating?
---


And where did he hide the bottle?...?
 
joaquin closet [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

nanim: LordOfThePings: How did he get all his clothes off while ice skating?
---

And where did he hide the bottle?...?


They're everywhere.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm in upstate NY right now.  I am surprised at how much ice and snow there still is up here.  Many lakes still have ice on them.  Although, it's all looking a little soft right about now.

Back in NJ, the smaller lakes froze for the first time in years.  But it only lasted for a short while.  That is why I'm surprised how much ice there still is here.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Crazy Swedes

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
