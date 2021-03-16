 Skip to content
 
(Buzzfeed News)   WV legislature reacts to HIV outbreak by cutting back on needle exchanges   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Operation: Pence
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A Jan. 12 police report investigating SOAR's efforts called its motives "unknown" and concluded that it giving each participant 30 clean needles, along with naloxone and disposal containers, "condones the use of illegal substances" and "increased the probability of used needles being discarded rather than disposed of properly."

JFC, ladies and gentlemen, your police.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sounds like a surefire way to encourage people to move to WV along with the governor's plan to cut income tax and build an Appalachian Disneyland
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fifthofzen: Sounds like a surefire way to encourage people to move to WV along with the governor's plan to cut income tax and build an Appalachian Disneyland


Appalachian Emergency Room: Christmastime - SNL
Youtube lNZe13qDNpo
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bslim: A Jan. 12 police report investigating SOAR's efforts called its motives "unknown" and concluded that it giving each participant 30 clean needles, along with naloxone and disposal containers, "condones the use of illegal substances" and "increased the probability of used needles being discarded rather than disposed of properly."

JFC, ladies and gentlemen, your police.


Just point out that needle use is "shooting" minorities - the police will immediately back it to the hilt
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fifthofzen: Sounds like a surefire way to encourage people to move to WV along with the governor's plan to cut income tax and build an Appalachian Disneyland


Appalachian Disneyland is the name of my Dolly Parton cover act.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Conservatives. I don't know, but they are without fail on the wrong side if every single issue
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"It'll only kill those nasty liberal heathens! Hahaha"

Also:

"How did my perfectly innocent teen daughter get AIDS?!?!?!"
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Isn't exchanging needles what caused the problem to begin with?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just legalize the weed they've been growing, and pass around alcohol wipes to clean the bongs between users.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: Sounds like a surefire way to encourage people to move to WV along with the governor's plan to cut income tax and build an Appalachian Disneyland


The fastest growing area in WV is growing because its slowly becoming an exurb of DC.

But yeah Jim, cutting taxes will magically bring Disney Land there.

/someone needs a drug test
 
12349876
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: fifthofzen: Sounds like a surefire way to encourage people to move to WV along with the governor's plan to cut income tax and build an Appalachian Disneyland

Appalachian Disneyland is the name of my Dolly Parton cover act.


Dollywood is already Appalachian Disneyland.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: Sounds like a surefire way to encourage people to move to WV along with the governor's plan to cut income tax and build an Appalachian Disneyland


I've seen Paradise PD on Netflix. Sounds about the same.
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"A nonprofit needle exchange that detected an HIV outbreak in Charleston has triggered a backlash in the state legislature."

[GOP]They wouldn't have an outbreak if it wasn't for the needle exchange that detected it![/GOP]
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's a great strategy, what with the slide to injectables as the tail end of a lot of opioid addiction.  WV has stuck the needle (ha ha!) on that: https://www.drugabuse.gov/drug-topics​/​opioids/opioid-summaries-by-state
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Isn't exchanging needles what caused the problem to begin with?


No, sharing needles is. Exchanging needles prevents that.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: "It'll only kill those nasty liberal heathens! Hahaha"

Also:

"How did my perfectly innocent teen daughter get AIDS?!?!?!"


Toilet seat, duh.  Likely from those filthy slurs!

/see now I wish that was some exaggeration I'd just made up, instead of the story dad will defend to the death
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Goddammit.

I haven't posted this in a long time, but if you or someone you know is struggling from an opiate addiction, be it pills, powders, or the needle, please consider writing to the e-mail address in my profile.  I will listen.  I can also help you find services in your area if you wish.  I was on the needle for a long, long time and I know that life can change for the better.  Bless it, you have worth.

Thank you.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is basically an act of genocide. They know exactly what they're doing.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just tell people to stop using drugs and sharing needles. Problem solved, right?

/morons
 
