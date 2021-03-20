 Skip to content
Britons react with fury as thousands of 'idiots' protest lockdown in London - 'You'll cause another lockdown'
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ohhhhh! These idiots and their "human rights," in the face of unaccountable restrictions!!

So stupid!
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
(sigh)

Farking covidiot twats.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We just don't learn. Fed up with stupid people
 
flamesfan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

luckyeddie: (sigh)

Farking covidiot twats.


Never underestimate the power of human stupidity. -R.A.H.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: "human rights,"


Give me a farking break.

What is happening in Myanmar is a violation of human rights. Not being able to go to a pub isn't.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Ohhhhh! These idiots and their "human rights," in the face of unaccountable restrictions!!

So stupid!


Out of curiousity, is wearing a mask also an infringement of Human rights..? I only ask as, well, this image should speak for itself:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One thing that I've learned in the last year is while we have a lot of dumbasses in Merica, the rest of the world has their share of dumbasses too.  Not all as dumb as our dumbasses, but that can be chalked up to American exceptionalism.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SBinRR: One thing that I've learned in the last year is while we have a lot of dumbasses in Merica, the rest of the world has their share of dumbasses too.  Not all as dumb as our dumbasses, but that can be chalked up to American exceptionalism.


I think our stupidity is leaking overseas.

https://www.politico.eu/article/qanon​-​europe-coronavirus-protests/
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: fark'emfeed'emfish: "human rights,"

Give me a farking break.

What is happening in Myanmar is a violation of human rights. Not being able to go to a pub isn't.


Oh come on, what happened in Cambodia was a true violation of human rights, myanmar is just fiddlesticks compared to that.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Ohhhhh! These idiots and their "human rights," in the face of unaccountable restrictions!!

So stupid!


Weird how they're not getting chased off by the cops like last week's vigil for the woman murdered by a cop.  Their poor, poor oppressed human rights.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Britons you say?
Denez Prigent feat Lisa Gerrard - Gortoz A Ran J'Attends.
Youtube dwRjaaU3Fhg
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ReluctantLondon: fark'emfeed'emfish: Ohhhhh! These idiots and their "human rights," in the face of unaccountable restrictions!!

So stupid!

Out of curiousity, is wearing a mask also an infringement of Human rights..? I only ask as, well, this image should speak for itself:

[Fark user image image 850x126]


Wearing a mask is something that s person does. It cannot be a violation of their rights, if they put it on and can take it off.
 
