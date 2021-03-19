 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Maybe you've heard the one. A Black Muslim and a White Jew walk in to show solidarity with Asian Americans   (usatoday.com) divider line
    Asian American, United States, Hawaii, White American, Chinese American, anti-Asian violence, Assault, bias attacks  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The problem is White Terrorism. Point the finger where it belongs.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Kill whitey!"

"That sounds like it would cost a lot"

"I'll do the math".
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Obama and Bernie?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jews aren't white. Some have lighter skin, but they sure as hell ain't white.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Jews aren't white. Some have lighter skin, but they sure as hell ain't white.


all jews i know are white.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And no one would fix the cable.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Obama and Bernie?


CRAP i was totally on the joke but i'm too late
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Jews aren't white. Some have lighter skin, but they sure as hell ain't white.


Unless you're talking Jeff Goldblum, jews are white, bro
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: hoodiowithtudio: Jews aren't white. Some have lighter skin, but they sure as hell ain't white.

Unless you're talking Jeff Goldblum, jews are white, bro


What is your opinion on the whiteness of of Italians?  Middle Easterners?  Mexicans?  Or East Indians?  Those are all groups that I was told were white when I was growing up.
 
Meningioma Farmer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Jews aren't white. Some have lighter skin, but they sure as hell ain't white.


And your point?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: hoodiowithtudio: Jews aren't white. Some have lighter skin, but they sure as hell ain't white. Unless you're talking Jeff Goldblum, jews are white, bro


Can't get much white than this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: moothemagiccow: hoodiowithtudio: Jews aren't white. Some have lighter skin, but they sure as hell ain't white.

Unless you're talking Jeff Goldblum, jews are white, bro

What is your opinion on the whiteness of of Italians?  Middle Easterners?  Mexicans?  Or East Indians?  Those are all groups that I was told were white when I was growing up.


Italians are Northern African
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Jews aren't white. Some have lighter skin, but they sure as hell ain't white.


The Ashkenazim would like a word.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Jews aren't white. Some have lighter skin, but they sure as hell ain't white.


I assume they're similarly grouped with Irish, Italians, and Eastern Europeans in our tongue-in-cheek journey back to 19th century views of race.  Meanwhile, in 2021...
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: hoodiowithtudio: Jews aren't white. Some have lighter skin, but they sure as hell ain't white.

Unless you're talking Jeff Goldblum, jews are white, bro


The test is one drop of white blood. Amirite?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Glorious Golden Ass: moothemagiccow: hoodiowithtudio: Jews aren't white. Some have lighter skin, but they sure as hell ain't white.

Unless you're talking Jeff Goldblum, jews are white, bro

What is your opinion on the whiteness of of Italians?  Middle Easterners?  Mexicans?  Or East Indians?  Those are all groups that I was told were white when I was growing up.

Italians are Northern African


You going straight for the eggplant joke?
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sure wasn't Farrakhan and Alan Dershowitz.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: hoodiowithtudio: Jews aren't white. Some have lighter skin, but they sure as hell ain't white.

I assume they're similarly grouped with Irish, Italians, and Eastern Europeans in our tongue-in-cheek journey back to 19th century views of race.  Meanwhile, in 2021...


... Democrats aren't white?
 
MontanaDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Jews aren't white. Some have lighter skin, but they sure as hell ain't white.


Kinda like Methodists
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But I was assured in an earlier thread that race not a motivating factor in the GA shooting.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mugato: moothemagiccow: hoodiowithtudio: Jews aren't white. Some have lighter skin, but they sure as hell ain't white. Unless you're talking Jeff Goldblum, jews are white, bro

Can't get much white than this.

[Fark user image 274x184]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Challenge accepted
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hear this one has a happy ending.
 
anuran
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Jews aren't white. Some have lighter skin, but they sure as hell ain't white.


Yep. When my grandparents came over their races were stamped "Hebrew" and "Jew".
My parents became Honorary White as the South African government liked to say. As my Dad likes to say "We were lucky we could pass."
I grew up being sometimes almost white. But over the last couple decades the mask has dropped, and the whites have started to revert. Now I am no-longer-honorary-white, catching up with Arabs, Turks, Persians, Berbers and, irony of ironies, a lot of actual Caucasians from the Caucasus region.

This is one of the reasons Jews - other than the xenophobic charedim - have mostly been on the Progressive side of racial politics in this country. We know that white culture is never more than one bad day away from letting its Jew-hatred out.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Jews aren't white. Some have lighter skin, but they sure as hell ain't white.


You're thinking of Scandinavians.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: moothemagiccow: hoodiowithtudio: Jews aren't white. Some have lighter skin, but they sure as hell ain't white.

Unless you're talking Jeff Goldblum, jews are white, bro

What is your opinion on the whiteness of of Italians?  Middle Easterners?  Mexicans?  Or East Indians?  Those are all groups that I was told were white when I was growing up.


What the fark is East India?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Somacandra: The problem is White Terrorism. Point the finger where it belongs.


Looks like you haven't been paying attention to most of the incidents on the West Coast.
 
anuran
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: hoodiowithtudio: Jews aren't white. Some have lighter skin, but they sure as hell ain't white.

Unless you're talking Jeff Goldblum, jews are white, bro


And thank YOU for gatekeeping other people and telling us what our experience has been. Really, thank you, White Savior. We wouldn't have any idea about our own history without your wisdom and special white gentile perspective.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Jews aren't white. Some have lighter skin, but they sure as hell ain't white.


Yo mama!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Caucasian includes all people from the Turkey, Syrian, Kurdish, Lebanese areas and more.  It became the coded word to allow for immigration from the middle east.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Abe Vigoda's Ghost:Challenge accepted

I'm not getting into an argument about him. He'll kill me silently in my sleep. And return some video tapes.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark racist thread.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Back to the point.  I heard clergy talking about going to the third antiracist vigil this week.  I'm just trying to figure out how crowded the vigil will be and where the cheap parking is.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kyleaugustus: hoodiowithtudio: Jews aren't white. Some have lighter skin, but they sure as hell ain't white.

I assume they're similarly grouped with Irish, Italians, and Eastern Europeans in our tongue-in-cheek journey back to 19th century views of race.  Meanwhile, in 2021...


You gotta love how old, white, and weird Fark's main tab is sometimes. Turns out their idea of racial diversity is hiring one guy called Anthony and farming out their customer service call center to "East India."
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

moothemagiccow: Glorious Golden Ass: moothemagiccow: hoodiowithtudio: Jews aren't white. Some have lighter skin, but they sure as hell ain't white.

Unless you're talking Jeff Goldblum, jews are white, bro

What is your opinion on the whiteness of of Italians?  Middle Easterners?  Mexicans?  Or East Indians?  Those are all groups that I was told were white when I was growing up.

What the fark is East India?


It's a neighborhood just outside of South Detroit.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Fark racist thread.


It's nice break from the Fark transphobic threads, so there's that.
 
ununcle
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We are living in dark times. This is horrid and it's not even clse. Mel Brooks would be rolling in his grave if he had one. https://thajokes.com/jew-jokes/
 
