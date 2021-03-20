 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Florida bans non-native species because of the environmental damage they cause. Hear that, all you snowbirds? Time to get the fark out   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ABOUT FARKING TIME!!!!
 
mrparks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The boa constrictor is FLman's only enemy. Everyone else is his friend.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nooo you can keep them. You know how many arseholes are going to be running around Cleveland, Chicago, and the east coast if they come back? You touched them last, they're yours hahahaHahahahah
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mrparks: The boa constrictor is FLman's only enemy. Everyone else is his friend.


Here, some wiseass planted a shed boa skin in a gully. The locals went crazy hunting for a giant snake. Pandemonium. Then, after a few days, some newcomer fessed up. I guess he thought it would be clever and funny.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stray cats are okay though
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Stray cats are okay though


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah, they put on a good show.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Seriously, what the f*ck?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's a little late, but OK.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrparks: The boa constrictor is FLman's only enemy. Everyone else is his friend.


This guy doesn't deserve friends.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Seriously, what the f*ck?

[Fark user image 425x175]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: mrparks: The boa constrictor is FLman's only enemy. Everyone else is his friend.

Here, some wiseass planted a shed boa skin in a gully. The locals went crazy hunting for a giant snake. Pandemonium. Then, after a few days, some newcomer fessed up. I guess he thought it would be clever and funny.


They were right.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Are we talking invasive flora or fauna?
Fark user imageView Full Size
Who's up for BBQ meat of unspecified origin?
 
bud jones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
fta:
The Port of Miami handles more herpetological imports, by dollar value, than any other U.S. port, Collis reported. About 500,000 reptiles, with a declared value of $6.4 million, arrived there in 2018, he said.

that's like $12 each.  something doesn't add up.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Snowbirds? Does that mean when Florida Man leave the state he is shiatbirding?
 
