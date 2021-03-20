 Skip to content
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Reminds me of the traffic on a narrow street near my old house. If you turned on to the street from the avenue, you could easily wind up blocked by oncoming traffic that was approaching. The road was curved, so it was nearly impossible to see if a car was approaching. The only reason this was a two way street is because it had 2 cars an hour on it and was 10 mph.

Now, normally the person on the small side street could easily pull in to a driveway or open spot to let you pass, but occasionally some idiot wanted the other car to back out to the four lane avenue, which wasn't going to happen without some kind of miracle of traffic avoidance.

10 mins was the longest I ever saw two people argue. Eventually they backed up 2 whole car lengths to pull to the side.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think it's not as much of a case of Ego Newyorkerism...it's more of a case of trying to back up an articulated bus on a residential street with street parking.
as FTA guy says "I would love - love! - to see this guy back up an articulated NYC bus. That's not something that I would want to try, no matter how much you paid me."
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This exact same thing happened in Madrid last year.  Our bus (a big bus) and another bus (a big bus) met each other on a two-way street that wasn't wide enough.  The backup exercise for both was epic.  Our driver deserved his tip at the end of the tour (up to El Escarial, well worth the trip).
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not news in NYC.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they are both wrong
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well clearly they should be assigned to sit in each other's front seat until they've learned something.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sitting and pouting for a half hour was the best solution y'all could come up with? farking children.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: [Fark user image 225x225]


Reported. Didn't you hear that Dr. Seuss is banned now?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I predict that the followup story will be some crap about them having a beer together.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"You have until 3:00 to resolve this.  After that, we're executing one passenger every five minutes until this is resolved."
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Anyone know who was actually right?

Seems like the turning bus had to have been there already, and the straight bus has space to back up
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Turns out, rather ironically, both buses were headed to the Annual Bus-Drivers Ball.....

bklyner.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Any links to the video in the TFA?  I gave up playing the "allow scripts from [domain]" game with Jalopnik a long time ago.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There is one other thing, in my many years of riding NYC busses, I have never seen one back up. I have seen other bus company busses back up but never TA busses. There may be a rule about it.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bughunter: Any links to the video in the TFA?  I gave up playing the "allow scripts from [domain]" game with Jalopnik a long time ago.


https://mobile.twitter.com/NYScanner/​s​tatus/1372893983064592388?ref_src=twsr​c%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm​%5E1372894527548223493%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwc​on%5Es2_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fjalopni​k.com%2Fembed%2Finset%2Fiframe%3Fid%3D​twitter-1372894527548223493autosize%3D​1
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have only one question: was Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho driving one of those buses? Because that looks like he tried to park one of those buses.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: bughunter: Any links to the video in the TFA?  I gave up playing the "allow scripts from [domain]" game with Jalopnik a long time ago.

https://mobile.twitter.com/NYScanner/s​tatus/1372893983064592388?ref_src=twsr​c%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm​%5E1372894527548223493%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwc​on%5Es2_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fjalopni​k.com%2Fembed%2Finset%2Fiframe%3Fid%3D​twitter-1372894527548223493autosize%3D​1


Thanks.

I have to say, as a former (thankfully brief) resident of NYC, that was refreshingly normal.

/miss the food
//not the traffic
 
boozehat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: they are both wrong neither of the know how to back up
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So we have two guys blocking traffic for no real valid reason other than they didn't wanna be the one to back up.

A city employee bus driver tries to slap a cell phone out of a citizen's hand while he's legally recording him on a public street.

Fire them both.

I'll also note the lack of outrage for the guy trying to stop himself from being videoed from the same website that would have 900 posts if an NYPD cop did the same thing.
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: [Fark user image image 337x233]
Not news in NYC.


Thank you
 
