(Twitter)   Father of the year has an idea: let's grab my toddler, ignore two fences and take some really cool pictures inside the elephant enclosure. What's the worst that could happen?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And if anything had happened to him or the toddler, he would have sued the zoo.

Move faster next time, elephant. Glad you spared the toddler, but you had time to stomp the guy.
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get 'em Stampy!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He got out and the elephant decided not to barrel through the flimsy wire fence.

There is no justice.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: And if anything had happened to him or the toddler, he would have sued the zoo.


Joe Miller: Explain this to me like I'm a six year old, okay? The entire street is clear except for one small area under construction, with a huge hole that is clearly marked and blocked off, and you decide you must cross the street at this spot. You fall into the hole and you want to sue the city for negligence? ...

Client: Do I have a case?

Joe Miller: Of course you have a case!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*cking idiot
 
taintbaggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That kid has a CSB for life.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
*harambeinthesky.jpg*

OH GOD IT'S ALL HAPPENING AGAIN
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Show Dad  this:  
bing.comView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You can laugh at him, but did your dad love you enough to provide a close-up elephant encounter?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

taintbaggins: That kid has a CSB for life.


Provided the kid survives long enough to speak.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Big deal.  Back when I was a kid, we didn't wear seatbelts and most dads had "one for the road."
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Odds that the kid will grow up to be just like daddy? Agonizingly high.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: He got out and the elephant decided not to barrel through the flimsy wire fence.

There is no justice.


I'm partly-to-mostly sure that's an electric fence.

/don't whiz on it
 
tekmo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And if anything had happened to him or the toddler, he would have sued the zoo.


And if he would have sued the zoo the case would be dismissed on the motions.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And if anything had happened to him or the toddler, he would have sued the zoo.

Move faster next time, elephant. Glad you spared the toddler, but you had time to stomp the guy.


And they would've killed the elephant
 
mangobunny
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

taintbaggins: That kid has a CSB for life.


That nearly was his life. An elephant can stomp you into a grease stain and then to add insult to injury they won't even eat you 'cause they're vegetarian
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The important thing to remember when being charged by an elephant is to stand your ground. Be aggressive. Be dominant. Make your self seem like a threat. If you see some baby elephants, start to approach them.  And if one gets within striking distance, slap that farker right across the nose. Elephants will respect your power. They are basically nature's bullies. And like bullies, they will only go after those who stand up for themselves.

Remember this, it could save your life.


/or then again, it could not. But you shouldn't be that close to an elephant anyway.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And if anything had happened to him or the toddler, he would have sued the zoo.

Move faster next time, elephant. Glad you spared the toddler, but you had time to stomp the guy.


I sure hope that elephant can get his address, go to his house and stop around inside it for a while.

Idiot.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Benevolent Misanthrope: He got out and the elephant decided not to barrel through the flimsy wire fence.

There is no justice.

I'm partly-to-mostly sure that's an electric fence.

/don't whiz on it


I'm partly-to-mostly sure that an elephant could blow through that, if angry enough.
 
taintbaggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mangobunny: taintbaggins: That kid has a CSB for life.

That nearly was his life. An elephant can stomp you into a grease stain and then to add insult to injury they won't even eat you 'cause they're vegetarian


Pescatarian
https://youtu.be/1WEuDFjDdU4
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You know who else like to mess with elephants?

That's right, Hannibal Barca
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is really ruining my Elephant Simulator gaming experience. I'll pass on the Double Squish achievement now
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'll never understand how homo sapiens came to dominate the planet.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Obviously he doesn't give a shiat about the kid.  I'm guessing he was only thinking about how many "likes" he could get on Facetool or Twizzler.
 
stevecore
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Please tell me they identified this farking moron and CPS has been called on his dumbass
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And if anything had happened to him or the toddler, he would have sued the zoo.

Move faster next time, elephant. Glad you spared the toddler, but you had time to stomp the guy.


Would he have sued though? It would have been immediately dismissed. I guess that 'technically' counts but it's not like the zoo has to worry about liability from extreme idiots. They're liable for negligence and maybe they have to expect the general public to be a little dull. This guy is waaaaaay past that line.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: You can laugh at him, but did your dad love you enough to provide a close-up elephant encounter?


Did you just call my mom fat?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Big deal.  Back when I was a kid, we didn't wear seatbelts and most dads had "one for the road."


Only the shiatty ones.

/Some people never turn into adults, no matter how old they are.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jmr61: Pocket Ninja: And if anything had happened to him or the toddler, he would have sued the zoo.

Move faster next time, elephant. Glad you spared the toddler, but you had time to stomp the guy.

I sure hope that elephant can get his address, go to his house and stop around inside it for a while.

Idiot.


What's worse than a stomping elephant? A stopping elephant.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There ARE times when it is ok to be close to an elephant.

At Steve Irwin's zoo I stood in line to feed an elephant that was waiting for each person to give it food.

It was calm and friendly because it knew what to expect in this situation.

The elephant in the video was, on the other hand, defending its' territory, the instinct that many animals have when it comes to strange animals or people coming into their area.

Anyone with any intelligence would know not to do what that idiot man in the video did.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Cash or charge?"

"Really, ma'am?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Apparently, the "dumbass" tag was stuck I'm the gorilla enclosure on the other side of the zoo.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I'll never understand how homo sapiens came to dominate the planet.


Because before we invented fences, people like this used to Darwin Award themselves out of the genepool, allowing the rest of us to progress.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: Anyone with any intelligence would know not to do what that idiot man in the video did.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Excelsior: Rapmaster2000: Big deal.  Back when I was a kid, we didn't wear seatbelts and most dads had "one for the road."

Only the shiatty ones.

/Some people never turn into adults, no matter how old they are.


And? I feel like an inadequate adult. I guess immature. I have no kids, just cats. I'm almost 50, but I don't feel it. The only time I do is when I'm out and about and I see all the people younger than me. Even under a mask, people know that I might be a middle-aged Karen. It's depressing in its own, immature way.
 
