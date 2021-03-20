 Skip to content
 
(Local10 WPLG)   One of our aircraft is missing   (local10.com) divider line
23
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Crewman's Superior Officer: "What do you mean, one of our aircraft is missing?"
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thomas Dolby - One of Our Submarines
Youtube hOykDEUgjIA
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Was going to post that.


Was going to post that.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cellphone video provided to Local 10 News shows an officer shouting to bystanders to get back because he thought there was a bomb on the beach.

God damn stupid motherf*cker.  I'm frankly surprised he didn't shoot it first.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A subscale drone from the U.S. Air Force

Navy drones are subscale.  Air Force drones are jetscale or propscale.  This one looks jetscale, with a touch of barnacle.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'd have HAD to tell him it was nuclear, then urge them all to run to their cars and drive as far away from the beach as possible.  I love having a beach all to myself.  I'll guard the bomb.

God damn stupid motherf*cker.  I'm frankly surprised he didn't shoot it first.


I'd have HAD to tell him it was nuclear, then urge them all to run to their cars and drive as far away from the beach as possible.  I love having a beach all to myself.  I'll guard the bomb.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't know why this never occured to me.  Tell them you're an officer with clearance and he needs to clear the beach right now.  The red color is for nuclear warheads.  Watch him shiat himself.  It would be fun.

God damn stupid motherf*cker.  I'm frankly surprised he didn't shoot it first.

I'd have HAD to tell him it was nuclear, then urge them all to run to their cars and drive as far away from the beach as possible.  I love having a beach all to myself.  I'll guard the bomb.


I don't know why this never occured to me.  Tell them you're an officer with clearance and he needs to clear the beach right now.  The red color is for nuclear warheads.  Watch him shiat himself.  It would be fun.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Fire Island.  No enough glitter to be fabulous.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There a simple way to tell a Shark from a Jet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably shouldn't have named it Lord Lucan...
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have been finding someone I know with a trailer with a winch...
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skeeters are gettin' big this year....
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Andrey, you've lost another aircraft?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Cellphone video provided to Local 10 News shows an officer shouting to bystanders to get back because he thought there was a bomb on the beach.

God damn stupid motherf*cker.  I'm frankly surprised he didn't shoot it first.


Eh. It looks just enough like a cruise missile that local cops are arguably justified in urgently keeping people back from it. The likelihood of its detonation after a delay is minuscule, but this is pretty textbook "keeping the public away from hazards" police responsibility. And you don't go into "bomb" nuance when trying to direct a crowd.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

To be fair, those drones say "LIVE MUNITIONS".

i.imgur.comView Full Size

God damn stupid motherf*cker.  I'm frankly surprised he didn't shoot it first.


To be fair, those drones say "LIVE MUNITIONS".

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can be yours for only $570k + sales tax.

Does not include controller.
Does not include launch cradle.
Does not include fuel.
Software patches and upgrades priced separately.
 
Katwang
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Do not open it. Remember what happened last time something washed up on a Florida beach?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jinxish?


Jinxish?
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sumdruncomic1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It was lost. Now someone found it. Why are they droning on about it?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: To be fair, those drones say "LIVE MUNITIONS".


Don't those need fresh water to stay alive?  The poor things will die in there!  Anybody got a crowbar?
 
