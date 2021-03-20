 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Border patrol officer caught smuggling drugs into prison to give to her boyfriend who is serving 69 years for killing a homeless man. Fark: they met through the officer's son, who was locked up in the same prison   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
26
    More: Murica, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Officer Melissa Mesa, CBP officers, Say Keodara, Border Protection officer, Daily Beast, Mesa's son, part of CBP  
•       •       •

604 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2021 at 3:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Jenn Budd, a former senior Border Patrol agent turned critic who now advocates for the undocumented, told The Daily Beast that the case "once again shows how poor the hiring standards and follow up background checks that are supposed to be done every five years are inadequate to stem the tide of corruption in the agency"

Cruel and stupid IS the whole hiring standard.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nirbo: "Jenn Budd, a former senior Border Patrol agent turned critic who now advocates for the undocumented, told The Daily Beast that the case "once again shows how poor the hiring standards and follow up background checks that are supposed to be done every five years are inadequate to stem the tide of corruption in the agency"

Cruel and stupid IS the whole hiring standard.


I think "association with violent criminals" is in there somewhere, and I'm fairly certain "sex offender" is listed as a preferred qualification.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're not sending our best people, clearly.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The family that farks around together finds out together.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to live across the street from a jail guard.  From my observations of the individual in question, it seemed to me that the only difference between him and the inmates he was 'guarding' was that he was lucky enough to never have gotten convicted.    He literally looked and behaved like the stereotypical street thug.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sound like a nice couple.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fissile: I used to live across the street from a jail guard.  From my observations of the individual in question, it seemed to me that the only difference between him and the inmates he was 'guarding' was that he was lucky enough to never have gotten convicted.    He literally looked and behaved like the stereotypical street thug.


Everyone is one wrong move away from being a suspect of something. Lawyers, luck, and privilege go a long way.
ALSO, most honest people are scumbags and just happen to know how to 🦆 people over, within the law. So don't act all high 🐎🙄
 
cepson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are Border Patrol agents who are very good at what they are supposed to do. They can track people through brush just by looking for broken branches and bent grass. They can find and rescue people dying in the desert. They can spot alien smugglers just by the way they are driving.

But as an agency, they also seem to specialize in hiring people who aren't qualified to be volunteer cops in small rural towns. Apparently, the classes they teach them about due process and human rights are done with a smirk and an eyeroll. And their upper ranks seem to have a lot of, let's be polite, MAGAts.

Along with the DEA and HSI, they are an agency whose very existence needs to be reconsidered and reformulated.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, no one has ever introduced me to someone. (Except once. And, she only did that to prove she wasn't into me. And got pissed off that I hooked up that person. )
Ppl are 🐂 💩
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
69 years

Nice.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he crossed her border.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cousin worked in a jail and left her husband for one of the inmates.

/csb
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She was sending money to a cash app account called $$Crip60

That's some good cloak and dagger there, officer
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have a dream that one day, Fark will be have all headlines with one word, "Aristocrats."

This could be the start of that day.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What would it take for her to decide to break up with him?
 
wademh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nirbo: "Jenn Budd, a former senior Border Patrol agent turned critic who now advocates for the undocumented, told The Daily Beast that the case "once again shows how poor the hiring standards and follow up background checks that are supposed to be done every five years are inadequate to stem the tide of corruption in the agency"

Cruel and stupid IS the whole hiring standard.


Uhhh, what about the part where she left the Border Patrol to criticize them and advocate for the undocumented?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wademh: Nirbo: "Jenn Budd, a former senior Border Patrol agent turned critic who now advocates for the undocumented, told The Daily Beast that the case "once again shows how poor the hiring standards and follow up background checks that are supposed to be done every five years are inadequate to stem the tide of corruption in the agency"

Cruel and stupid IS the whole hiring standard.

Uhhh, what about the part where she left the Border Patrol to criticize them and advocate for the undocumented?


Clearly she was unfit for the job
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Fissile: I used to live across the street from a jail guard.  From my observations of the individual in question, it seemed to me that the only difference between him and the inmates he was 'guarding' was that he was lucky enough to never have gotten convicted.    He literally looked and behaved like the stereotypical street thug.

Everyone is one wrong move away from being a suspect of something. Lawyers, luck, and privilege go a long way.
ALSO, most honest people are scumbags and just happen to know how to 🦆 people over, within the law. So don't act all high 🐎🙄


Cheaters always think their partners cheat.
Con men always think everyone is out to con them.

If you think most people are scumbags...
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

King Something: [Fark user image 850x477]


Is something afoot at the Circle K?
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Immigration is a joke. Its just another way to keep slaves pouring into the system so we dont have to pay them.

Our entire judicial system is just one giant grifting machine.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I have a dream that one day, Fark will be have all headlines with one word, "Aristocrats."

This could be the start of that day.


No. Just. No. The ones do get suck balls.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: BitwiseShift: I have a dream that one day, Fark will be have all headlines with one word, "Aristocrats."

This could be the start of that day.

No. Just. No. The ones do get suck balls.


We. I left out we.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.