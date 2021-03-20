 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Crazy stupid is as crazy stupid does   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is the America QAnon wants.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why on earth would you tell the Capitol police your plan before you do it?

This guy is either an exceptionally bad terrorist or a really good Bond villain.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...his "actions would unite eight billion people," the complaint says...


reactiongifs.usView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ian Alan Olson

That's a funny name.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Why on earth would you tell the Capitol police your plan before you do it?

This guy is either an exceptionally bad terrorist or a really good Bond villain.


He probably believed they would help him.

QAnon loons believe that the vast majority of Real 'Muricans agree with them, it's just the lying left wing media that tells you most people think they're crazier than shiathouse rats.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well he's never gonna survive unless he is a little crazy.
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Why on earth would you tell the Capitol police your plan before you do it?

This guy is either an exceptionally bad terrorist or a really good Bond villain.


According to the QAnon religion, if he dies doing something supremely stupid, we will spend his afterlife being pegged by Fox News Anchor Babes.
 
Zroop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People will remember my name."

By this point in the article I had forgotten his name.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Why on earth would you tell the Capitol police your plan before you do it?

This guy is either an exceptionally bad terrorist or a really good Bond villain.


They kept taking down his facebook posts. He had to tell *someone*.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He explained that he would be "taken over by the Spirit of Christ and lead the people to unity," the complaint states, and that "things can only be resolved by the barrel end of a gun."

You know, just like Christ preached. It's right there in Ruger 5:56.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how I know he's a white guy?
 
Zroop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: ...his "actions would unite eight billion people," the complaint says...


[reactiongifs.us image 350x197] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 173x375]


That doesn't include the hollow earth dwellers.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: ...his "actions would unite eight billion people," the complaint says...


[reactiongifs.us image 350x197]

[Fark user image image 173x375]


That's not counting lizard people.

Also the slight rounding up he did is literally the least crazy part of this whole shiat-show.

After reading the article I'm convinced we need to relax gun laws and make firearms more accessible. Americans are a measured and peaceful people with deep and  unshakable convictions. There is nothing to fear, like when's the last time you saw or heard of "gun violence" here in America?
Just a few lone wolves, sad discarded white men who we failed. That's all.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He says he's willing to die for the cause. We should oblige him.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks to the nra and gop, all of these nut jobs are armed to the teeth. Both  organizations support domestic terrorists.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The freeper cells awaken
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The part where this is a holy crusade is the worst bit.
That's the part that makes these farkers actually dangerous.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to know the names of the mental health professionals who released this obviously Psychotic individual.

He should have been committed for a minimum of thirty days for observation.


Shostie: Why on earth would you tell the Capitol police your plan before you do it?



jake_lex: Shostie: Why on earth would you tell the Capitol police your plan before you do it?

This guy is either an exceptionally bad terrorist or a really good Bond villain.

He probably believed they would help him.

QAnon loons believe that the vast majority of Real 'Muricans agree with them, it's just the lying left wing media that tells you most people think they're crazier than shiathouse rats.

This guy is either an exceptionally bad terrorist or a really good Bond villain.


No, he is delusional and making threats--
He needs to be committed and evaluated.

Have we gone so far down the rabbit hole that this constitutes "normal" behavior and is considered an ideology and not mental illness?
He made the threats and possessed the means to carry them out.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
'Driving onto the base, Olson got out of the vehicle, shouted, "This is for America," and fired an AR-15 style paintball gun at two uniformed reservists standing about 15 yards away, the filing states.'
I am amazed he is alive. I assume that owes entirely to his getting subdued by an unarmed solider before their security got on scene.  I guess that assumes reserve bases even have security -- if they don't it probably wouldn't be the worst idea until the Q-anon army has calmed down a little bit.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Shostie: Why on earth would you tell the Capitol police your plan before you do it?

This guy is either an exceptionally bad terrorist or a really good Bond villain.


It cuts a lot of time out of the TV movie.  Sort of a pre-edit.  He's not functional enough to sort out dangling somebody over a pit of alligators or strapping them to a slow-moving conveyor.  Anyway, his stubby fingers don't look cool enough when he tents them, describing his e-ville intentions.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"the discredited conspiracy theory"

Who bothers to discredit gibbering morons?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think maybe all Republicans are crazy and stupid.
 
Scott P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How the crap did he get on to a base????
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Scott P: How the crap did he get on to a base????


Hit by pitch?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Ian Alan Olson

That's a funny name.


Rhymes with "asshole"
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"If he ended up getting shot by the National Guard, Olson contended, he would know the Guard was loyal to President Joe Biden. If the National Guard didn't shoot him, Olson claimed he would then know the Guard was loyal to the citizenry. He explained that he would be "taken over by the Spirit of Christ and lead the people to unity," the complaint states, and that "things can only be resolved by the barrel end of a gun.""

Oh yeah, he's a special kind of stupid all right.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: He explained that he would be "taken over by the Spirit of Christ and lead the people to unity," the complaint states, and that "things can only be resolved by the barrel end of a gun."

You know, just like Christ preached. It's right there in Ruger 5:56.


I know where we could stick the barrel of that gun that would resolve some of my feelings.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: I want to know the names of the mental health professionals who released this obviously Psychotic individual.

He should have been committed for a minimum of thirty days for observation.


Shostie: Why on earth would you tell the Capitol police your plan before you do it?


jake_lex: Shostie: Why on earth would you tell the Capitol police your plan before you do it?

This guy is either an exceptionally bad terrorist or a really good Bond villain.

He probably believed they would help him.

QAnon loons believe that the vast majority of Real 'Muricans agree with them, it's just the lying left wing media that tells you most people think they're crazier than shiathouse rats.

This guy is either an exceptionally bad terrorist or a really good Bond villain.

No, he is delusional and making threats--
He needs to be committed and evaluated.

Have we gone so far down the rabbit hole that this constitutes "normal" behavior and is considered an ideology and not mental illness?
He made the threats and possessed the means to carry them out.


Oh, I completely agree with you that he probably is diagnosably psychotic.   No argument there.

My worry here is that QAnon is giving the paranoid delusions of people like him a structure for their psychosis, that it shows them, in their own minds, the targets they need to take out and the actions they need to perform.
 
Winston Smith '84
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cwheelie: You know how I know he's a white guy?


He's only being charged with misdemeanors?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Shostie: Why on earth would you tell the Capitol police your plan before you do it?

This guy is either an exceptionally bad terrorist or a really good Bond villain.


Your mental health plan should not involve driving 800 miles for help, investing heavily in weaponry and armor, and spending the rest of your life in prison.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
THE DERPENING is upon us.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Spirit of christ? Enough said!
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: "If he ended up getting shot by the National Guard, Olson contended, he would know the Guard was loyal to President Joe Biden. If the National Guard didn't shoot him, Olson claimed he would then know the Guard was loyal to the citizenry. He explained that he would be "taken over by the Spirit of Christ and lead the people to unity," the complaint states, and that "things can only be resolved by the barrel end of a gun.""

Oh yeah, he's a special kind of stupid all right.


At least he acknowledged that Biden was President.
 
Avery614
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTA: Capitol Police determined he was a danger to himself and others, and admitted him to a D.C. psychiatric hospital. There, Olson was diagnosed with a "brief psychotic disorder," and discharged on March 5

Ten days later, Olson allegedly drove to an Army Reserve base in Pewaukee, Wisconsin....Olson got out of the vehicle, shouted, "This is for America," and fired an AR-15 style paintball gun at two uniformed reservists standing about 15 yards away

Fark user imageView Full Size


Minimally, he should still have been locked up in a psychiatric hospital. If he was a BLM protester, Black Bloc, etc, he'd either be dead now or still in lockup.

Military base shooting at servicemen? IDGAF if it was a paintball gun, that farker should be dead, give the piece of shiat what he wanted.
 
docilej
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Typical Subaru owner
 
Avery614
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Winston Smith '84: cwheelie: You know how I know he's a white guy?

He's only being charged with misdemeanors?


He's not dead?
 
