(Baltimore Sun)   Maybe the house wasn't vacant after all   (baltimoresun.com) divider line
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was pretty vacant and we don't carrrrrrrah.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not far from the homeless camps under I-95, near the stadium. Someone was looking to get out of the cold last night
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what they meant to say is it was vacant of people who matter
you know, people with money
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Wire | Snoop Buys A Nailgun
Youtube JDpvkwBBu6U
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No civilians or firefighters were injured..." Two people were dead, but at least they weren't injured. wtf
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of those old row homes aren't empty. Plenty of people that slipped through the cracks crash in them all the time.
 
boozehat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"No civilians or firefighters were injured during the fire, Clark said."

Um... where did they burry the survivors?
 
boozehat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "No civilians or firefighters were injured..." Two people were dead, but at least they weren't injured. wtf


*tiny fist shaking*
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mb they were already dead. And the fire was the cover up
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': Mb they were already dead. And the fire was the cover up


See sinner4ever's post above
 
