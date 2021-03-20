 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   The largest "potentially hazardous asteroid" of 2021 will pass by Earth on March 21. So what are the drinking game rules for the end of the world?   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drink if you're wearing Nikes
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scientist advise people not to panic as the giant rock, which poses no threat to the planet, makes its closest approach on Sunday.

And please don't shoot at it as you may set off an interstellar war.
 
45cal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's great! it starts with an earthquake...
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drink until the end of the world, then have one more. Duh.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.rogerebert.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asteroids.  Always late for everything, then rushing around like crazy at 20 km/s.  Someone please tell it the election is over and please come back in 2024.
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drinking game rules
1) Drink until impact
2) If you don't care about witnessing impact, drink faster.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drinking game..?

This is not a game! This is more important than a fake election or insurrection!

You drink. All of you! This is the end of the world!!

You drink til it's gone.  All of it.

The liquor...

Or the planet...
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish all these cocktease asteroids and meteors would stop farking around and just destroy humanity already!
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cherrs Motherfarkes , I hate you all.

Not really I love you all.

Or do I?

Any way fark it... any thing to get rid of the farked up party.

Now , Wheres my straw?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did they say how "near"? Sometimes it is three million miles. Within the orbit of the Moon is considered close. Within a distance of 50,000 would be exceptionally close but not a danger. It's the next  pass that might hit and that might be decades away.

I only worry about asteroids that are complete surprises, coming out of the Sunlight, likely to hit, and very large. The smaller meteors fizzle to nothing like Bart's Comet, which is about the size of a miniature chihuahua's head when it hits. The scary part is that Homer predicted this. The whole family shudders and hugs and Home says "I'm scared too." The character of Homer, like most of the family, swings from genius one moment to infantile or age-appropriate at the next. Such is comedy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: I wish all these cocktease asteroids and meteors would stop farking around and just destroy humanity already!


We might have another million years or two if we don't destroy ourselves, so bugger the asteroids. We need to keep an eye on them and set up early warning and remedial action if possible, just like in the movies and SF.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This one passes by every 2.2 years.   Won't even be within the lunar orbit.   One of these days, it might hit the moon itself, which would be spectacular and leave us with a cool ring like Saturn.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I know who to ask for the drinking rules:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think subby means the "largest potentially hazardous asteroid that we know of".
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yet again we see more of the shifting goal posts so popular in American social commentary.  I'm confident that I speak for those of us who have been playing the End of the World Drinking Game since March of last year when I say: this will not stand.  It is not acceptable to change any of the rules after an entire year of playing.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
NO R.E.M.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FYI, the picture on the article is Vesta, not 2001 FO32. You'd think they'd include that in the caption, but I guess not.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thundarr The Barbarian Intro & Closing Credits
Youtube SaB19auvjc8

It will be worth it for the hot sorceresses.
 
Ariesfish
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The 21st is my birthday. It would be an interesting present.
 
RaceBoatDriver
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: [static.rogerebert.com image 510x217]


It's tending.  Just watched this on Amazon Prime.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RaceBoatDriver: yakmans_dad: [static.rogerebert.com image 510x217]

It's tending.  Just watched this on Amazon Prime.


It is a Watch Once movie. It's really beautiful, but it ain't farking around. The first section is like a Bunuel movie: full of people you despise. Then, the middle: fewer people but they despise themselves. Then, the End where there's no Coda. Nothing. They were just people and now they're gone. All of them.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Giant Robot disobeys Jonny Sacco and pushes it into space, sacrificing his life
 
