(USA Today)   While Americans are reopening their country way ahead of common sense, the French aren't playing around. Paris est fermé. Va-t'en   (usatoday.com) divider line
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The French solution is to spend more time outdoors and walk more. No wonder Muricans feel like they're being attacked.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not very polite!

You should use the formal you in this case. Not to mention you're talking to more than one ignorant American...

Allez-vous-en !
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but within a 10-kilometer (6-mile) radius of their homes and with a paper authorizing the stroll.

Why wont more Americans get behind the idea of carrying a piece of paper allowing you to take a walk?  Stupid selfish Americans and their freedumbs.
 
docgrog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Actually the French government did a massive police sweep of out sights- parks, riverfronts, etc to chace people away and back into their homes.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sacre Bleu!l!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The French have a longer memory of plagues.  The 1300s, 1400s, 1500s,1600s, 1700s, etc.  They even licensed brothels for health reasons and contact tracing in the 1800s.

So long as Attacking Asians in the US doesn't turn into Attacking Americans in Europe France might be a great place to visit later this decade.  Who am I kidding, there is nothing the far right hasn't made worse, anywhere in the world.
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Paris is closed, chocolate mousse out front should have told you.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: The French have a longer memory of plagues.  The 1300s, 1400s, 1500s,1600s, 1700s, etc.  They even licensed brothels for health reasons and contact tracing in the 1800s.

So long as Attacking Asians in the US doesn't turn into Attacking Americans in Europe France might be a great place to visit later this decade.  Who am I kidding, there is nothing the far right hasn't made worse, anywhere in the world.


Maybe they would have fewer plagues if they showered more often.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

luddite v2.0: Paris is closed, chocolate mousse out front should have told you.


Top Secret! - The Best of Chocolate Mousse
Youtube 5cFSWxzXXOo
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

luddite v2.0: Paris is closed, chocolate mousse out front should have told you.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Paris is closed!
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Took a trip to a hobbie shop a few miles away. Lots of RC planes and plastic models. Not one of the customers had a mask and they were all in their 60's and 70's. Left there and passed a Shrimp Festival and it was packed. Did not see one mask. Yes, I do live in Florida.
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm far from an anti-masker, and we are reopening too fast in some places, but the hardest hit counties in the US generally have a daily infection rate between 50-75 daily cases per 100k population. As much as we farkers love to laugh at Floridaman, no counties in Florida are at that level.  The current Paris daily rate per 100k is 446.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: but within a 10-kilometer (6-mile) radius of their homes and with a paper authorizing the stroll.

Why wont more Americans get behind the idea of carrying a piece of paper allowing you to take a walk?  Stupid selfish Americans and their freedumbs.


tbear5.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

solokumba: Took a trip to a hobbie shop a few miles away. Lots of RC planes and plastic models. Not one of the customers had a mask and they were all in their 60's and 70's. Left there and passed a Shrimp Festival and it was packed. Did not see one mask. Yes, I do live in Florida.


It's likely those older customers were being cocky because they just received their second round of the vaccine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tennyson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be "Paris est fermée"? Google Translate gives "fermé", and chickens out translating "Paris is beautiful" as "magnifique". Apparently the Académie is mixed. Anybody know?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FreeLawyer: I'm far from an anti-masker, and we are reopening too fast in some places, but the hardest hit counties in the US generally have a daily infection rate between 50-75 daily cases per 100k population. As much as we farkers love to laugh at Floridaman, no counties in Florida are at that level.  The current Paris daily rate per 100k is 446.


So what you're saying is all of them should be shut down, yes? Or is 50-75 a day a reasonable cost for you?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FreeLawyer: I'm far from an anti-masker, and we are reopening too fast in some places, but the hardest hit counties in the US generally have a daily infection rate between 50-75 daily cases per 100k population. As much as we farkers love to laugh at Floridaman, no counties in Florida are at that level.  The current Paris daily rate per 100k is 446.


As vaccinations climb, cases really are going to become much less important. Hospitalizations and deaths are what matter. If we're catching a ton of cases through surveillance testing but everyone is asymptomatic - I dunno - I think that's a win.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
CNN Front Page - More Contagious COVID variant spreading across US.

Sign outside a pizza place in St Louis - We Got Through This! Happy Hour Tonight at 7!! $2 long necks!!

We, collectively, are just stupid.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Common sense hasn't played a role in America since 2016
 
groverpm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Macron has been ignoring scientific advice for the last 4 months. The UK variant is running rampant and he's locked down a few regions. This will not work. The followup will be France entering full lockdown. Much of Europe will be doing the same yet again. The third wave is already here and we'll be lucky to escape a fourth.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For once, America surrenders.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: CNN Front Page - More Contagious COVID variant spreading across US.

Sign outside a pizza place in St Louis - We Got Through This! Happy Hour Tonight at 7!! $2 long necks!!

We, collectively, are just stupid.


Belligerently ignorant. We're determined to be wrong, and you can't make us be right!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tennyson: Wouldn't it be "Paris est fermée"? Google Translate gives "fermé", and chickens out translating "Paris is beautiful" as "magnifique". Apparently the Académie is mixed. Anybody know?


Like most things, French is somewhat weird about this.

In general, cities are masculine, with exceptions for some cities that end in mute E or ES and cities whose names include a feminine article. So normally "Paris" is masculine, but there is some poetic/literary license taken with that, much in the same we we'll refer to certain things in English, including cities, as feminine--things such as boats, cars, and abstract concepts like liberty and justice.

All that aside, French people probably wouldn't say "Paris est  _____" about anything, partly because of this weirdness, and partly because it's just not what they say. They'd most likely circumvent it by using unambiguous terms like "Le tout-Paris" or "La ville de Paris."
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You guys really get off on authoritarian government and lockdowns don't you!
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

solokumba: Took a trip to a hobbie shop a few miles away. Lots of RC planes and plastic models. Not one of the customers had a mask and they were all in their 60's and 70's. Left there and passed a Shrimp Festival and it was packed. Did not see one mask. Yes, I do live in Florida.


Florida has vaccinated over 75% of that age group. Maybe that's why? Dunno. Stupid antimaskers. Why can't the just fall in line?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: You guys really get off on authoritarian government and lockdowns don't you!


Smart people do.
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

austerity101: FreeLawyer: I'm far from an anti-masker, and we are reopening too fast in some places, but the hardest hit counties in the US generally have a daily infection rate between 50-75 daily cases per 100k population. As much as we farkers love to laugh at Floridaman, no counties in Florida are at that level.  The current Paris daily rate per 100k is 446.

So what you're saying is all of them should be shut down, yes? Or is 50-75 a day a reasonable cost for you?


My point is that subby was implying that the US was wrong (we are) and the French are handling covid so much better than the US (they aren't).
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If France is doing much harder lock downs than the US, you would expect their numbers to be a lot better than the US's.  But they are only slightly better and the US has vaccinated 3 times as many per capita than the French.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FreeLawyer: austerity101: FreeLawyer: I'm far from an anti-masker, and we are reopening too fast in some places, but the hardest hit counties in the US generally have a daily infection rate between 50-75 daily cases per 100k population. As much as we farkers love to laugh at Floridaman, no counties in Florida are at that level.  The current Paris daily rate per 100k is 446.

So what you're saying is all of them should be shut down, yes? Or is 50-75 a day a reasonable cost for you?

My point is that subby was implying that the US was wrong (we are) and the French are handling covid so much better than the US (they aren't).


They are in that they're administering shutdowns better than we are.
 
zjoik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FreeLawyer: I'm far from an anti-masker, and we are reopening too fast in some places, but the hardest hit counties in the US generally have a daily infection rate between 50-75 daily cases per 100k population. As much as we farkers love to laugh at Floridaman, no counties in Florida are at that level.  The current Paris daily rate per 100k is 446.


Because one of the things Florida is known for, is a reliable reporting of covid
 
zjoik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: You guys really get off on authoritarian government and lockdowns don't you!


Who are you guys?
 
