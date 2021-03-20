 Skip to content
(AP News)   The Fagradals Mountain volcano in Iceland had been dormant for 6,000 years, and the Reykjanes Peninsula hadn't seen an eruption of any volcano in 781 years. Note the use of past tense in this headline   (apnews.com) divider line
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.livefromiceland.is/webcam​s​/reykjanes/
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was due
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The headline is made by someone who really doesn't know much about the geology of Iceland:

https://whc.unesco.org/en/list/1267/
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't believe you subby, that name looks pronounceable.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I don't believe you subby, that name looks pronounceable.


Stay out of Wales.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Past perfect, subby.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
reykjanes volcano eruption Icelandic 2021
Youtube Mlnfzj-4p_s
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Live view here:

https://www.ruv.is/frett/2021/03/20/b​e​int-vefstreymi-fra-eldstodvunum
 
B0redd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Live view here:

https://www.ruv.is/frett/2021/03/20/be​int-vefstreymi-fra-eldstodvunum


thank you
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I don't believe you subby, that name looks pronounceable.


languagelog.ldc.upenn.eduView Full Size
 
jmswentzel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What awesome action in a volcano in Iceland may look(sound) like.

I still think it's weird these guys aren't from Mississippi. Fark do they rule.
KALEO - "Way Down We Go" (LIVE in a volcano)
Youtube 9WIU5NN1Q0g
 
