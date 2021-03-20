 Skip to content
(UPI)   Hello Queens library? I have a rhetorical question, just out of curiosity what would be the late fee on a book that is 63 years overdue?   (upi.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No late fee. Time in the slammer.
 
Matt Dodson
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Rhetorical question or hypothetical question? That's two different departments at the library
 
Mukster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I ended up with a late fee on a DVD copy of Ol' Paul, the Mighty Loggerafter renting it from the little room in the back of our local video place in the 80's...
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At ten cents a day, it would be right around $2,300
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Personally, I just drop it in the after-hours return box.  I highly doubt the 63 year old data they have on you will bite your credit score in the ass.

Good on them for the $500 donation though.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nothing... They just saved a bunch on storage fees.
 
duke3522
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image image 640x454]

No late fee. Time in the slammer.


Al did it first
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
