Japan hit by tsunami waves after magnitude 7.2 earthquake
    Japan, Tsunami, Earthquake, Pacific Ring of Fire  
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What Hollywood thinks a tsunami looks like:

From the article: "Waves of up to 1 meter have hit parts of Japan's coast"

What a one meter wave actually looks like:

MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mouser
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Not exactly.  A one-meter tsunami means that the sea level in the local area has temporarily risen by one meter.  It's not a wave, it's a flood, and even one meter will wreak a lot of beachfront property.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Godzilla, ready on the set in five minutes!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Not exactly.  A one-meter tsunami means that the sea level in the local area has temporarily risen by one meter.  It's not a wave, it's a flood, and even one meter will wreak a lot of beachfront property.


To be fair, the metric system is confusing to Americans,
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Daniel-san, go get surf board. Remember, wax on, no wax off!
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The boat in front better power up.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The guy on the surfboard better turn into that gigantic wave.
 
creckert
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Not exactly.  A one-meter tsunami means that the sea level in the local area has temporarily risen by one meter.  It's not a wave, it's a flood, and even one meter will wreak a lot of beachfront property.

To be fair, the metric system is confusing to Americans,


We prefer measurements in cubits.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

And right about the time that guy turns into that gigantic wave the guy behind will most likely rip his poor nuts off with the tip off his board .

Ta-daa!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Not exactly.  A one-meter tsunami means that the sea level in the local area has temporarily risen by one meter.  It's not a wave, it's a flood, and even one meter will wreak a lot of beachfront property.

To be fair, the metric system is confusing to Americans,

We prefer measurements in cubits.


... per furlong
 
phenn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Okay, I'm a bit lost on the point you're trying to make. I don't know how large the waves were during the 2004 tsunami that crucified Phuket, but I do recall they were enough to destroy the area and leave people dead.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Not exactly.  A one-meter tsunami means that the sea level in the local area has temporarily risen by one meter.  It's not a wave, it's a flood, and even one meter will wreak a lot of beachfront property.

To be fair, the metric system is confusing to Americans,

We prefer measurements in cubits.


And you ---  You messed up my damn trifecta.

Damn you -- Damn you to hell!
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Godzilla, ready on the set in five minutes!


            I'm ready for my close up, Mr. Honda.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

phenn: Okay, I'm a bit lost on the point you're trying to make.


He's making fun on Hollywood and media fear-mongering in general? A one-meter wavefront is nothing to take lightly, but Japan is rather well-designed to handle these sorts of things and shrug off anything that (relatively) small.

Also, welcome to Fark.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nature: "OK, Japan. We're gonna keep doing this until you get it right."
 
BeesNuts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Okay, I'm a bit lost on the point you're trying to make. I don't know how large the waves were during the 2004 tsunami that crucified Phuket, but I do recall they were enough to destroy the area and leave people dead.


To be fair, that was a series of 30 meter waves.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tsunami Wave is the name of my swimwear line for Wal-Mart
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Not exactly.  A one-meter tsunami means that the sea level in the local area has temporarily risen by one meter.  It's not a wave, it's a flood, and even one meter will wreak a lot of beachfront property.

To be fair, the metric system is confusing to Americans,

We prefer measurements in cubits.


My boat was one cubit in size. I left it docked so long, both the cat, and the strontium engine had decayed!

/tabomtsch
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: [Fark user image 850x478] Daniel-san, go get surf board. Remember, wax on, no wax off!


The best thing about your post is that the earthquake occurred in the Miyagi prefecture. Very appropriate
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fireclown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
More like a pseudonami, amirite?

Jk.  I am glad it wasn't worse, and wish a swift recovery for the damages that resulted.  Hope nobody was hurt
 
Biledriver
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


STEP AWAY FROM THE COMPUTER MR. GOTTFRIED!
 
phenn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: To be fair, that was a series of 30 meter waves.


Truly?

Good lord...
 
proton [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Nature: "OK, Japan. We're gonna keep doing this until you get it right."


Get what right?
 
