(KFDM Port Arthur)   Four people, including a Justice-Of-The-Peace, arrested for 150 counts of voter fraud in Texas. Give you one guess which political party was implicated   (kfdm.com) divider line
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, I know it wasn't the Voter Apathy Party.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whigs?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Been to Hondo a few times. Full of drunk hillbillies
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: Whigs?


I was gonna say Federalists
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This happened a month ago. News travels slowly down there ... or to Subby.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unindicted Co-conspirato(R)s
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Goddamn communists.  F*cking with elections...
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anyone else read that as KMFDM instead of KFDM?
 
chawco
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
God damned greens. "Save the planet" they say. Well I say, fark the planet! If you're stuffing the ballot box thats a waste of paper I say!

Tree killing hippies
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Republicans: "See? This just proves there is widespread voter fraud!"
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
See, all the proof the GOP needs to ensure no Hispanics ever vote again.
 
6nome
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Anyone else read that as KMFDM instead of KFDM?


Actually, I read it as Rammstein.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Dems didn't use regular people who can make obvious mistakes. They used Chinese spies and hacked Dominion voting machines.

/Sarcasm.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Well, I know it wasn't the Voter Apathy Party.


Hiw About the Farker Apathy Party?
 
