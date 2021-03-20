 Skip to content
(Slate)   要出典 (citation needed)   (slate.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, World War II, Wikipedia, Japan, Jimmy Wales, Japanese war crimes, Unit 731, Japanese Wikipedia page, Wikimedia Foundation  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's not what I read.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow.  A "history" of the world, edited by anyone with an agenda, might have inaccuracies?

They'll get it sorted out eventually. After all, did we quit after the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?*

* John Blutarski, Faber College,  1978
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure the "wisdom of the crowd" was definitively disproven about 4 years ago.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Pretty sure the "wisdom of the crowd" was definitively disproven about 4 years ago.


4?

How long have you been ON here?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Information literacy is a global issue that requires complex educational and communicative solutions to help people understand empirical data, evaluate objective viewpoints, and empathize with subjective viewpoints.

It's probably the next step in global cultural evolution.

Start by eradicating religion.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Pretty sure the "wisdom of the crowd" was definitively disproven about 4 years ago.


The crowd chose something else by 3 million.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wikipedia is only as good as the community writing it.

English is probably the best case scenario. In comparison to Japanese (and any other language) I would expect that there are far more people involved, and do to the breadth of the English speaking world I would wager that those people represent far more ethnic, social, economic, national, and cultural background. As opposed to the Japanese version where the vast majority of people involved at Japanese.

And that doesn't mean the English version isn't flawed, just that it is probably better than most others. In the end wiki is a great thing to have but like every source of information it has its limitations and deficiencies that you need to be aware of.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dywed88: Wikipedia is only as good as the community writing it.

English is probably the best case scenario. In comparison to Japanese (and any other language) I would expect that there are far more people involved, and do to the breadth of the English speaking world I would wager that those people represent far more ethnic, social, economic, national, and cultural background. As opposed to the Japanese version where the vast majority of people involved at Japanese.

And that doesn't mean the English version isn't flawed, just that it is probably better than most others. In the end wiki is a great thing to have but like every source of information it has its limitations and deficiencies that you need to be aware of.


I expect that language differences act to silo the community's culture(s), making it hard for everyone to get on the same page.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were a single source of official information and history provided by the government. Boy, wouldn't that be neat!
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean to tell me populations with relatively small numbers of native speakers won't always tell the most accurate information?
I thought for sure this a completely accurate depiction of western air travelers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: dywed88: Wikipedia is only as good as the community writing it.

English is probably the best case scenario. In comparison to Japanese (and any other language) I would expect that there are far more people involved, and do to the breadth of the English speaking world I would wager that those people represent far more ethnic, social, economic, national, and cultural background. As opposed to the Japanese version where the vast majority of people involved at Japanese.

And that doesn't mean the English version isn't flawed, just that it is probably better than most others. In the end wiki is a great thing to have but like every source of information it has its limitations and deficiencies that you need to be aware of.

I expect that language differences act to silo the community's culture(s), making it hard for everyone to get on the same page.


Obviously.

The difference is in the scale of the silos. Japanese is about 125 million speakers, virtually all of them are from Japan.

English had around 1.3 billion speakers, spread throughout the entire world. With hundreds of millions of people fluent in English as a secondary language.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dywed88: Wikipedia is only as good as the community writing it.

English is probably the best case scenario. In comparison to Japanese (and any other language) I would expect that there are far more people involved, and do to the breadth of the English speaking world I would wager that those people represent far more ethnic, social, economic, national, and cultural background. As opposed to the Japanese version where the vast majority of people involved at Japanese.

And that doesn't mean the English version isn't flawed, just that it is probably better than most others. In the end wiki is a great thing to have but like every source of information it has its limitations and deficiencies that you need to be aware of.


There is also a subculture of war crimes denial in Japan that doesn't really exist in Germany, for example.

I'm too lazy to look, but I wouldn't be surprised if Turkish language Wikipedia downplays the Armenian genocide, Russian language Wikipedia downplays the Holodomor, or English Wikipedia downplays the Irish genocide, the responsibility for the partition of India, Native American genocide, American slavery, the chain gang system, or American involvement in Cold War atrocities.

Just in case anyone thought Americans were the good guys in this.

I think perhaps the only nations that have their hands clean when it comes to participating in or collaborating with genocide are Ireland, Andorra, and Liechtenstein. Maybe Luxembourg and Monaco.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

djfitz: You mean to tell me populations with relatively small numbers of native speakers won't always tell the most accurate information?
I thought for sure this a completely accurate depiction of western air travelers.

[Fark user image 600x400]


Wait, how did that ad get my picture?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
お前の出典だれもよみたくねー。
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: dywed88: Wikipedia is only as good as the community writing it.

English is probably the best case scenario. In comparison to Japanese (and any other language) I would expect that there are far more people involved, and do to the breadth of the English speaking world I would wager that those people represent far more ethnic, social, economic, national, and cultural background. As opposed to the Japanese version where the vast majority of people involved at Japanese.

And that doesn't mean the English version isn't flawed, just that it is probably better than most others. In the end wiki is a great thing to have but like every source of information it has its limitations and deficiencies that you need to be aware of.

There is also a subculture of war crimes denial in Japan that doesn't really exist in Germany, for example.

I'm too lazy to look, but I wouldn't be surprised if Turkish language Wikipedia downplays the Armenian genocide, Russian language Wikipedia downplays the Holodomor, or English Wikipedia downplays the Irish genocide, the responsibility for the partition of India, Native American genocide, American slavery, the chain gang system, or American involvement in Cold War atrocities.

Just in case anyone thought Americans were the good guys in this.

I think perhaps the only nations that have their hands clean when it comes to participating in or collaborating with genocide are Ireland, Andorra, and Liechtenstein. Maybe Luxembourg and Monaco.


Those last three are quite wealthy countries who might not have actively participated but almost certainly looked the other way while taking genocide money from those other countries.
 
