Poached duck costs $20K; Braised duck will be $25K
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the pissed off cowboy - Snatch & The Poontangs - Johnny Otis
Youtube i9vvavR1Qps


//NSFW
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...pleaded guilty to 13 charges, including taking, possessing an over-limit of Canada geese...

They should have asked for a jury trial on that charge.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: ...pleaded guilty to 13 charges, including taking, possessing an over-limit of Canada geese...

They should have asked for a jury trial on that charge.


I do not like the cobra chicken
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sign clearly said duck season.
Rabbit season
Duck season
Etc
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have just hunted Asian masseuses, less police outrage and  the penalties are much lower.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Unobtanium: ...pleaded guilty to 13 charges, including taking, possessing an over-limit of Canada geese...

They should have asked for a jury trial on that charge.

I do not like the cobra chicken


You mean honking shiatbirds
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: ...pleaded guilty to 13 charges, including taking, possessing an over-limit of Canada geese...

They should have asked for a jury trial on that charge.


It should be open season on those walking shiatbags all year long.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They knew what they were doing.
They were master baiters, and now their goose...is cooked.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"At sentencing, Schaller, Kucinski, and Morris were each ordered to pay $6,500 in reimbursement to the state - $500 per waterfowl, totaling $19,500 - plus court fines totaling more than $3,000 collectively. Each man also permanently forfeited the firearms used to take the waterfowl and lost waterfowl hunting privileges through February 2022."

They should've banned them from hunting for life.

/ Humans will take every last one of anything if you let them.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

I Bleed ya .. Real quiet .. and Leave ya here .. GOT THAT
Youtube nDw3E9EgW5I
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mother's father had a poacher's shotgun. She said it took over a pound of 00 and required a tripod or a second person to fire it.  One of her cousins "borrowed" it and sold it, so I never got to see it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These idiots had to bait geese.  That's a sign of a shiatty hunter.

But seriously, limits are there for a reason.  Want to be able to hunt next year?  Take your limit and no more.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
natazha:

A punt gun?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: They should have just hunted Asian masseuses, less police outrage and  the penalties are much lower.


probably get about the same amount of meat.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kozlo: natazha:

A punt gun?

[Fark user image 425x330]


I wonder how many of those exploded in the poacher's face when it was fired.

/19th-century metallurgy FTW
 
The Third Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How much for Duck Surprise?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/If you don't like duck, you're rather stuck
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Who got the dead geese?

Seriously, I'm not saying give them to the poachers but I hope someone took them home.

Geese are good eating
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What the duck?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

theinsultabot9000: Who got the dead geese?

Seriously, I'm not saying give them to the poachers but I hope someone took them home.

Geese are good eating


Yeah hopefully some homeless shelters and/or soup kitchens got some good eats out of this.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Schaller was also charged with one count of placing bait for the purpose of taking waterfowl.

According to a hunter in my area, where laws may differ, the legal technique is to set out bait in advance of hunting and remove it on the day of hunting. At least, he thinks that is legal. He is welcome to exterminate all the deer in my neighborhood by any means, legal or illegal, that does not leave too much radioactive fallout on my property.

I know a bird lover who lives on a lake with migratory waterfowl. Hunters would arrive every year right outside the house. They were very aggressive with the attitude we have guns and we can do whatever we want. One day it was discovered that the lake is within city limits even though the houses on the shoreline are not. Now the cops get called when the hunters show up because it is illegal to hunt within city limits.
 
poison_amy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wtf are you going to do with 40 farking geese anyway?
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: theinsultabot9000: Who got the dead geese?

Seriously, I'm not saying give them to the poachers but I hope someone took them home.

Geese are good eating

Yeah hopefully some homeless shelters and/or soup kitchens got some good eats out of this.


That would actually be a really nice end to this one but my guess is a couple of cops ate like royalty when all the paperwork was done.

Maybe the judge to, to make sure he looked the other way
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kozlo: natazha:

A punt gun?

[Fark user image image 425x330]


Ow! My ear!
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

poison_amy: Wtf are you going to do with 40 farking geese anyway?


Maybe sell them?  A 50 Lb bag of feed corn runs $30 to $40.  Or maybe these guys were just really hungry.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SansNeural: poison_amy: Wtf are you going to do with 40 farking geese anyway?

Maybe sell them?  A 50 Lb bag of feed corn runs $30 to $40.  Or maybe these guys were just really hungry.


Whoops, poulty corn is a lot cheaper than that.  Maybe $12 to $20, so not a huge outlay for a slaughter.
 
honk [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dick Gozinya: . . . It should be open season on those walking shiatbags all year long.

Wow. You really are hard on crime. You don't think the fines were punishment enough?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: They knew what they were doing.
They were master baiters, and now their goose...is cooked.


<boo this man.gif>
 
humanconditioner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't go poaching waterfowl. Please stick with the limits and no bait that you're used to.
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't hunt.  I do fish.  Live close to a lake so I hear those shots ring out very early in the morning on weekends.  My wife and I have learned to tune them out over the years.

I also live near Ann Arbor.  Every year there are tons of "Stop the Shoot" signs (mostly for deer) but I don't subscribe to that.  I love animals, but if human beings are going to forever be encroaching on the homes of all these creatures, something has to give.  I mean, go ahead and hunt, then maybe I won't hit them (or they hit me) in my car.

I do really dislike poachers, however.  Cheating is cheating.  I also loathe trophy hunting.  I decided long ago I would never mount a fish.  I felt then, as I do now, that I wouldn't feel right about it.

I do eat certain kinds of fish that aren't contaminated with PFAS (as far as I know).
 
