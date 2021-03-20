 Skip to content
(MSN)   California fireworks explosion caused $3.2 million in damage. So in other words, it only destroyed one average house   (msn.com) divider line
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looks like the fireworks...didn't.

Rest in Paez.
 
jst3p
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But thanks to Prop 13 the property taxes on that house are only $1200.00 a year.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
'Fireworks explosion' sounds like the cover story from any dystopian sci-fi movie.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jst3p: But thanks to Prop 13 the property taxes on that house are only $1200.00 a year.


Property tax shouldn't be a thing.
 
jst3p
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': jst3p: But thanks to Prop 13 the property taxes on that house are only $1200.00 a year.

Property tax shouldn't be a thing.


Yes it should. My argument has as much support in my comment as yours does in yours.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': jst3p: But thanks to Prop 13 the property taxes on that house are only $1200.00 a year.

Property tax shouldn't be a thing.


Yeah, it should. Bigly.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, that would be a pretty expensive house since most of the value of the property is the land underneath it, which probably wasn't destroyed.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: stawmsacomin': jst3p: But thanks to Prop 13 the property taxes on that house are only $1200.00 a year.

Property tax shouldn't be a thing.

Yeah, it should. Bigly.


yeah? why?
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jst3p: stawmsacomin': jst3p: But thanks to Prop 13 the property taxes on that house are only $1200.00 a year.

Property tax shouldn't be a thing.

Yes it should. My argument has as much support in my comment as yours does in yours.


LOL so both are right? or neither?
 
phishrace
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The house was only worth 2.2M, but three brand new HP printer ink cartridges were also lost in the fire. So the math checks out.
 
jst3p
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': Wadded Beef: stawmsacomin': jst3p: But thanks to Prop 13 the property taxes on that house are only $1200.00 a year.

Property tax shouldn't be a thing.

Yeah, it should. Bigly.

yeah? why?


Wealth including property is what should be taxed, not income.
 
jst3p
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': jst3p: stawmsacomin': jst3p: But thanks to Prop 13 the property taxes on that house are only $1200.00 a year.

Property tax shouldn't be a thing.

Yes it should. My argument has as much support in my comment as yours does in yours.

LOL so both are right? or neither?


I am pointing out that your "argument" is not persuasive.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The year is 2021. Gender reveals are now the number 2 cause of death behind mutagenic COVID. The entire state of California is on fire, while the rest of the world asks if it's a girl or a boy.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': jst3p: But thanks to Prop 13 the property taxes on that house are only $1200.00 a year.

Property tax shouldn't be a thing.


Taxes suck, but like the sales tax, property taxes are flat, so they've got that going for them.
 
