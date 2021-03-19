 Skip to content
 
(MLive.com)   The Michigan restaurant whose owner was arrested opened up yesterday anyway ... and it was standing room only. Darwin and COVID-19 anxiously await the next followup story   (mlive.com) divider line
8
    More: Followup, Arrest warrant, Arrest, Call of the house, Criminal law, Despite Marlene Pavlos-Hackney's arrest, Sheriff, Collateral consequences of criminal charges, crowd of a dozen supporters  
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The dumbest farks in Michigan are the loudest and occupy the largest geographical areas.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Oh well. The human race was due for a reset anyways.  Might as well kick this biatch into high gear.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope they all die.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just saw this morning that Michigan has the largest upswing of any state in new COVID cases. I can't imagine why.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"We've got to keep our freedoms," a woman said

Holy shiat. I thought pluralizing freedom was just something we did to make fun of the murica types.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you want your state to open, GET VACCINATED.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think I stopped my daily sacrifices to Xipe Totec too soon. I should have held out for airborne Ebola. Blood for the Blood God!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

holdmybones: "We've got to keep our freedoms," a woman said

Holy shiat. I thought pluralizing freedom was just something we did to make fun of the murica types.


I don't know why they imagine a right to kill people is a thing.
 
