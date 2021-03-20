 Skip to content
Sigh, just another boring World's Most Dangerous Airports and holycrapnumber14
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*sigh*
You need to do something about that 26 page slideshow that starts on number 14, subby, if you want us to check it out. I sure don't know how to deslide.
 
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

lindalouwho: *sigh*
You need to do something about that 26 page slideshow that starts on number 14, subby, if you want us to check it out. I sure don't know how to deslide.


Judging by the headline it looks like subby was drawing attention to #14 and linked to it specifically, cos holy crap.

/not subby
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nailed to the perch: lindalouwho: *sigh*
You need to do something about that 26 page slideshow that starts on number 14, subby, if you want us to check it out. I sure don't know how to deslide.

Judging by the headline it looks like subby was drawing attention to #14 and linked to it specifically, cos holy crap.

/not subby


Yeah I know, it's more the slideshow part that irks people.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Baltimore there's a runway that crosses a slide show.


YOU WON'T BELIEVE WHAT HAPPENS NEXT!
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took a family vacation to Madiera once.

Finding it on many of the "most dangerous airports in the world lists" was not encouraging.

Landed at night.

It was uneventful.
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like slideshows. The suspense of not knowing what the next slide will be, while waiting for all the ads to load, is exhilarating. < sighs >
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
St. Maarten isn't really dangerous for the passengers, not even the observers. Unless they're the idiots that stand on the beach when a plane departs from the beach end. The YouTubes of people getting blown into the ocean are kinda funny.*

*except for the woman that got killed a couple of years back.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Landings are coordinated with accurate schedules to avoid approaching trains.

Except the day we took this picture, apparently.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Landings are coordinated with accurate schedules to avoid approaching trains.

Spoilsports. Think how much more exciting it would be for everyone, both on the planes and trains if they just said "Fark it. Let's see what happens."

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
