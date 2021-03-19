 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Going to Japan? Prepare to install mandatory location apps and Skype on your Smartphone before you leave the airport. Don't have a Smartphone? Then you won't like where they will insist on installing them   (soranews24.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Greater Tokyo Area, Narita International Airport, Foreign-born Japanese, World's busiest airports by passenger traffic, Ministry of Truth, Smartphone, Requirement, classes of inbound travelers  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Won't like? Subby, it's Japan. My only interest is whether it's going to be placed there by vending machine or tentacle monster.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to Japan?

I wasn't planning on it, but it does seem like a neat place to visit

Prepare to install mandatory location apps

Eh, not super thrilled, but it ain't my country and it's not like I'm there permanently, or even long enough for that to be a real problem.

Skype

Who's got two thumbs and is never visiting Japan?
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they be installing a location app and skype straight up your pee hole? Damn.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Going to Japan?

I wasn't planning on it, but it does seem like a neat place to visit

Prepare to install mandatory location apps

Eh, not super thrilled, but it ain't my country and it's not like I'm there permanently, or even long enough for that to be a real problem.

Skype

Who's got two thumbs and is never visiting Japan?


At least you don't have to do Tick Tock.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm prepared. Looking forward to my next visit.

/meanwhile, subby rots in Hobart Oklahoma, deeply concerned about his "FREEDOM"
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid related? Yep.

They could have gone the Korea approach - mandatory 14 day enforced quarantine (you can't leave your room) in a specified hotel, at your expense (supposedly around $2k).
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have an app here in Hawaii, I think it is mandatory on Maui and Kauai. I don't know how they inforce that though. They don't seem to be strict on enforcement here.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
About the only thing Skype is good for is going up my ass
 
dyhchong
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

trialpha: Covid related? Yep.

They could have gone the Korea approach - mandatory 14 day enforced quarantine (you can't leave your room) in a specified hotel, at your expense (supposedly around $2k).


Yeah we have that for foreigners, and it's like 5k NZD (which is about 3.5K USD as our dollar has shot up since COVID hit).

They're probably doing it because the people travelling right now for non-business purposes are the same ones who will cough in your face to prove a point. And if it's for business purposes, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. It's a company phone.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

6nome: Noticeably F.A.T.: Going to Japan?

I wasn't planning on it, but it does seem like a neat place to visit

Prepare to install mandatory location apps

Eh, not super thrilled, but it ain't my country and it's not like I'm there permanently, or even long enough for that to be a real problem.

Skype

Who's got two thumbs and is never visiting Japan?

At least you don't have to do Tick Tock.


That would at least try to entertain me.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

trialpha: Covid related? Yep.

They could have gone the Korea approach - mandatory 14 day enforced quarantine (you can't leave your room) in a specified hotel, at your expense (supposedly around $2k).


China does that, too.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh my god look what this country that didn't choose to sacrifice a half a million of its citizens is doing
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For real though - If you are travelling internationally during a global pandemic, then fark you.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: For real though - If you are travelling internationally during a global pandemic, then fark you.


What if you're fully vaccinated?

/I wouldn't risk it.
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I do know that Japan did the quarantine thing for travellers, even for J citizens for 10 days? Two weeks?  I think they still do. Travelers probably had to pay their own way. One farker, likwit, went through the process just a couple months ago, reportedly.

If you are just here and walking around and feel really bad, you get free quarantine and free food etc. while they test you and do contact tracing. They let you go if they find you are negative. So there is that.

Things got real when they found people coming back from Brazil carrying all the variants... as idiots do. That was several months ago. There have been spikes in cases, so understandably they are going to leave their prior rule book and do what other countries are doing. Apparently it works.

Japan has never had a lock down. It has never had to coerce or arrest someone, as far as I know. I think they fined some restaurants and clubs. A year ago, they shut down one club in my city that had 9 related cases or somesuch. I don't find these measures to be particularly alarming. Kind of sad, but there it is.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: trialpha: Covid related? Yep.

They could have gone the Korea approach - mandatory 14 day enforced quarantine (you can't leave your room) in a specified hotel, at your expense (supposedly around $2k).

China does that, too.


We could've done this internally in the US as well, but then everyone biatches about poor people not being able to travel.

They're already saying how vaccine passports are unfair to the poor now too.

https://www.politico.com/news/2021/03​/​17/vaccine-passports-ethics-biden-admi​nistration-476384
 
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The backseat of a Volkswagen
 
