 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Don't poop where you eat   (zillow.com) divider line
41
    More: Sick, Standardized test, License, High school, Northstar MLS listings, Licenses, GreatSchools Ratings, real estate professionals, Zillow Group  
•       •       •

1624 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2021 at 10:54 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You only prepare the food in the kitchen, you eat in the dining room. Therefore, it is ok to poop where you're cooking.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You want to sell me a scrappy home like that for half a mil, you need a better website
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Scroll to picture #19 to see what subby got a green for...
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Here's a listing where fido shiats in every room including the salad drawer in the kitchen fridge. It's going to sell instantly!
 
ifky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
cdn.newsapi.com.auView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At least that one has a door.

https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/​t​ake-a-tour-of-the-boston-condo-with-th​at-open-concept-bathroom/2321294/?amp
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I used to live in a Victorian house that had been subdivided into apartments and was then returned to a full single home.

Upshot, many full bathrooms.

CSB, appliance plugins in each full bath where the electric range used to sit and you could cook while pooping.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


As a guy living in fly-over country, I'm not fully in tune with East Coast elitism, but this is just gross.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Here's a listing where fido shiats in every room including the salad drawer in the kitchen fridge. It's going to sell instantly!


Rule 34
 
dickieignorant
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The room most likely to have a gas leak.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't Shit Where You Eat
Youtube Bra68ezals8
nsfw, obviously.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: At least that one has a door.

https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/t​ake-a-tour-of-the-boston-condo-with-th​at-open-concept-bathroom/2321294/?amp


I counted 7 puns. Well done author.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You've tried Farm to Fork.

Now it's time for Pan to Pot.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, you should put a lock on the door anyway, because I was in there, I was on the toilet and everything, little Jimmy comes in, he's drinking milk from the fridge and that's all wrong. It's unhygienic.

And, and, what were you thinking? What was going through your brain when you thought, "Oh, yeah, I'll buy a WICKER toilet"?
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's a half-million dollar home.  That's not a toilet -- it's a ceramic lobster tank..
 
12349876
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The house has a perfectly normal kitchen except the weird island placement.

I'm guessing the toilet/stove was an old apartment or mother in law suite.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Relevant:

https://youtu.be/bT5g6tXbv8c
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Everyone is laughing, but I'm not seeing any recommendations on a better way than this to make a shiat sandwich.
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

holdmybones: [YouTube video: Don't shiat Where You Eat]nsfw, obviously.


Oh goddamn it.  Beaten by 3 minutes or so.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Heamer: You've tried Farm to Fork.

Now it's time for Pan to Pot.



Pan to Can, god damn it.

I swear to god Fark needs an editorial staff to catch this laziness.
Yes, I know you were going for alliteration.
 
Birnone
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: [Fark user image 576x432]

As a guy living in fly-over country, I'm not fully in tune with East Coast elitism, but this is just gross.


There's a splashguard, what more do you want?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Scroll to picture #19 to see what subby got a green for...


I did and didn't see anything
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A small sliding door would fit there, methinks. But there are other atrocities committed. That's straight up "build a mansion on a severe budget".
 
ThePea
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: You only prepare the food in the kitchen, you eat in the dining room. Therefore, it is ok to poop where you're cooking.


Just don't ever flush & you're all good.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Plumb it into the hot water line and It's a toilet and a dishwasher.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

12349876: The house has a perfectly normal kitchen except the weird island placement.


Yeah, that's just goofy.

I'm guessing the toilet/stove was an old apartment or mother in law suite.

I've carved three apartments from my, not small, but not especially big rambler, and in none of those three units is the shiatter within 15 feet of the stove.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Never heard of a shiattin' stove until today....
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Never heard of a shiattin' stove until today....


Where else would you set the poop knife?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Everyone knows the toilet is supposed to go in the basement.

https://www.today.com/home/what-heck-​p​ittsburgh-potty-why-it-your-basement-t​117879
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: At least that one has a door.

https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/t​ake-a-tour-of-the-boston-condo-with-th​at-open-concept-bathroom/2321294/?amp


lulz.  That whole article is one long poop joke.
 
GenghisX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yo dawg, I heard you like to bake brownies...
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Plumb it into the hot water line and It's a toilet and a dishwasher.


At the same time?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i am afraid to look
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Mikey1969: Scroll to picture #19 to see what subby got a green for...

I did and didn't see anything


A toilet and shower in what appears to be a second kitchen.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is this perhaps to keep kosher?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was expecting a rather large pile of poop on the kitchen counter. Kind of disappointed.
 
EL EM
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The aspirational sunken tub was but a warm-up to the horror of the mother-in-law suite.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Somebody clearly knows what happens when his wife makes chili...

Farker has long arms, too, it's two steps to that paper.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm really wondering more about this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's at least 2' and almost 3' to THE FRONT of the toilet. You've got really want to wipe your ass and do some core work to get it.

/So, functional then?
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.