 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   French police seize over €1 Million worth of... strawberry candy?   (bbc.com) divider line
12
    More: Strange, Illegal drug trade, illegal drugs, suspect faces prosecution, week police, large amounts, mobile phones, original haul, Drug  
•       •       •

251 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2021 at 12:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it is not clear why the original haul was reported to be illegal drugs, nor why seemingly large amounts of an innocuous sweet had been ground into powder.

Probably because of a false positive from a useless field drug test kit.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew there was a duplicate key to the ward room!
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Could the candy be used to dilute the MDMA for processing?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If it's that shiatty hard candy shaped like a strawberry with a gooey inside, the perps should be executed immediately, and all the candy seized by the police should be launched into deep space.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's some fine police work, Louis.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Inspector Jacques Clouseau of the Surete, at your service madame
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ah, but the strawberries, that's, that's where I had them, they laughed at me and made jokes, but I proved beyond the shadow of a doubt, with geometric logic, that a duplicate key to the ward room icebox did exist, and I've had produced that key if they hadn't pulled the Caine out of action. I, I know now they were only trying to protect some fellow officer...... Naturally, I can only cover these things from memory. If I left anything out, why, just ask me specific questions and I'll be glad to answer them, one by one.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
why seemingly large amounts of an innocuous sweet had been ground into powder.

Maybe they're being used to make strawberry macarons.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Zut  alors!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: But it is not clear why the original haul was reported to be illegal drugs, nor why seemingly large amounts of an innocuous sweet had been ground into powder.

Probably because of a false positive from a useless field drug test kit.


It was powder, it had to be drugs!

It really does raise some questions though.  I wonder if our illegal phone dealing person wasn't making bunk X or something their own selves - press bullshiat inert tablets to pawn off on the dumbasses.  Or hell it might even make decent cut for something real - sure would help disguise nasty tastes at least.  It's probably something weirder than that, but I'd be curious what the hell they thought they were doing
 
0lorin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
cough.. tipped off... cough...
 
DaAlien
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The French police wouldn't give me no peace
They claimed I was a nasty person
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.