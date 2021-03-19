 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Iceland has sprung a leak
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"An eruption has started at Fagradalsfjall. We ask people to stay calm and not under any circumstances go close to the eruption site or on Reykjanesbraut," the authority tweeted Friday evening.


Don't go near the erupting volcano.
 
patowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Everyone here is getting into their cars to drive up there," she said.  

Sounds like some good Icelandic fun.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is some stunning photography. A testament to geologic incandescence.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patowen: "Everyone here is getting into their cars to drive up there," she said.  

Sounds like some good Icelandic fun.


I have to admit... If I was there, I would be driving up to take a look.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope everyone remembers volcanos go where they want go; don't go near that glowing show.
 
Kiler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KarmicDisaster:Don't go near the erupting volcano.


Where else do I go to sacrifice an Incel?
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fagradalsfjall is no Thríhnúkagígur.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jgok: patowen: "Everyone here is getting into their cars to drive up there," she said.
Sounds like some good Icelandic fun.
I have to admit... If I was there, I would be driving up to take a look.


Just wait until the lava covers the road, then what are they going to do? HOT LAVA
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I look forward to clips of newscasters trying to pronounce Icelandic placenames.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jgok: patowen: "Everyone here is getting into their cars to drive up there," she said.  

Sounds like some good Icelandic fun.

I have to admit... If I was there, I would be driving up to take a look.


Buddy of mine that lives in Reykjavik plans to once it's stable
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Rannveig Gudmundsdottir

Every Icelandic name is the MOST Icelandic name.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Jgok: patowen: "Everyone here is getting into their cars to drive up there," she said.
Sounds like some good Icelandic fun.
I have to admit... If I was there, I would be driving up to take a look.

Just wait until the lava covers the road, then what are they going to do? HOT LAVA


It's real hot. 
Jake and the Never Land Pirates | Pirate Band | Hot Lava | Disney Junior
Youtube WsrsggYXh1I
 
polle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Joke's on the volcano . Not many flights to disturb .
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This sounds like a little burp.  So far.  I suspect that for city residents 30 km never seemed so close.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I hope everyone remembers volcanos go where they want go; don't go near that glowing show.


Thank you, Mr. Zappa.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: I look forward to clips of newscasters trying to pronounce Icelandic placenames.


In 2010 they didn't even bother to try. They just called it the Icelandic volcano.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: "An eruption has started at Fagradalsfjall. We ask people to stay calm and not under any circumstances go close to the eruption site or on Reykjanesbraut," the authority tweeted Friday evening.


Don't go near the erupting volcano.


Followed by:

"I can see the glowing red sky from my window," said Rannveig Gudmundsdottir, resident in the town of Grindavik, only 8 km (5 miles) from the eruption.  "Everyone here is getting into their cars to drive up there," she said.


Volcano: erupts.  Authorities: 'Please avoid for your safety.'  Local Icelanders: Do exact opposite. Who knew, Icelanders are honorary Americans.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: JasonOfOrillia: I look forward to clips of newscasters trying to pronounce Icelandic placenames.

In 2010 they didn't even bother to try. They just called it the Icelandic volcano.


Iceland Volcano - Say What?
Youtube 2Q3YVkm8YJM
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

patowen: "Everyone here is getting into their cars to drive up there," she said.  

Sounds like some good Icelandic fun.


EVERYBODY PICNIC!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Jgok: patowen: "Everyone here is getting into their cars to drive up there," she said.  

Sounds like some good Icelandic fun.

I have to admit... If I was there, I would be driving up to take a look.

Buddy of mine that lives in Reykjavik plans to once it's stable


Chicken
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Every time I read a story that includes Icelandic names and towns, I think of Vigdis Agustdottir.
 
