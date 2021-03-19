 Skip to content
 
(CNY Central)   If you misplaced a vintage Ferrari worth $1.9 million, you may want to have a word with Customs and Border Patrol in Buffalo   (cnycentral.com) divider line
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sitting dormant for 18 years?  The mice and rats own it now.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dirty Dino.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And if you have the means I sincerely recommend picking on up and when you were seven years old I was really cool and not a total douchbag".
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Buffalo Ferrari Buffalo Ferrari buffalo buffalo Buffalo Ferrari
 
