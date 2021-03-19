 Skip to content
 
(Toronto Star)   Ahh, springtime. Is there any seasonal sound more pleasing than 16-25 year-old Darwin Award Winners gunning their modified exhaust system vehicles through the streets?   (thestar.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now do motorcycles.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's this idiot in my underground parking garage -- when he starts the car, it sounds like an explosion. Seriously, the first time I heard it, I was expecting to see flames and body parts. It's a BMW 5-series too, so he has way more money than brains.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get these kinds of coonts driving past my window several times a week.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Bubb Rubb... Bubb Rubb and Li'l Sis to the white courtesy phone, please...


/Whistle goes whoo-whooooo!
 
Unknown Subject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always root for the scum who drive those sorts of loud vehicles to die in a fiery accident, hopefully in a lot of pain.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy across the road from us has a 1000hp modified gator wagon that he starts at 7am every Saturday morning.

The damn thing sounds like a jet afterburner.

I'd go nuclear on it, but we live in the country, and he puts up with me shooting armadillos with a 12 gauge at 3 in the morning.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arkansized: The guy across the road from us has a 1000hp modified gator wagon that he starts at 7am every Saturday morning.

The damn thing sounds like a jet afterburner.

I'd go nuclear on it, but we live in the country, and he puts up with me shooting armadillos with a 12 gauge at 3 in the morning.


Username checks out.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would that law apply if my exhaust isn't modified, but rusted apart again?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has been every evening since Covid started other than when there was snow on the streets around me. What sucks is I live out at the suburban/rural border specifically for the peace and quiet, but a few subdivisions were built over nearby farms and that is all it took to expose me to these idiots =(

I'd be moving to the actual country as soon as my younger kid is done with school except the wife is happy with the house. I'll settle for spending about half the year in the trailer touring the country boondocking away from people.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peel Police

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an issue in my neighbourhood.  Seems to get worse every year.  Don't really see any solution - even if they made the fines really aggressive, it's pretty much impossible to police on a macro level.

Vanity noise pollution is worse than vanity license plates.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it's hashtagged #PeeRegion because?

Hmm... so does genuine pee have to come from the pee region or else it's just sparking genital juice?
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: There's this idiot in my underground parking garage -- when he starts the car, it sounds like an explosion. Seriously, the first time I heard it, I was expecting to see flames and body parts. It's a BMW 5-series too, so he has way more money than brains.


It probably helps him get to the gym in 26 minutes or less... 🤷♂
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Peel Police

[Fark user image 576x324]


Street value in the hundreds of thousands.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: I get these kinds of coonts driving past my window several times a week.


There's at least one of those shiats in every neighborhood. Wonder if I can buy a stop stick.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll also be time for the Parade of Harleys headed up to the club house. I wonder If anyone got Covidead this year?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what's louder than a modified exhaust?

Jackhammers from street construction.  And those MFers start at 7:00AM because fark everyone with an abnormal sleep cycle.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yes, Harley season has begun already.

If Harleys were ridden by anyone other than upper-middle aged white guys, those obnoxiously loud piles of shiat would have been outlawed decades ago.

They really are rolling white privilege
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: .....sparking genital juice?


Hey that's the name of my R. Kelly- Danny Thomas mashup tribute band!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've got an idiot like this near me.

Most people get their car tuned for power or economy. Not this fool, he's got it tuned for noise.
 
saberXray
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Yes, Harley season has begun already.

If Harleys were ridden by anyone other than upper-middle aged white guys, those obnoxiously loud piles of shiat would have been outlawed decades ago.

They really are rolling white privilege


lOuD pIpEs SaVe LiVeS!!1!!

/so would requiring you to wear a safety vest and painting your bike hot pink
//you know, for visibility
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: You know what's louder than a modified exhaust?

Jackhammers from street construction.  And those MFers start at 7:00AM because fark everyone with an abnormal sleep cycle.


You could at least argue that jackhammers are a necessary evil.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Around here, it's mostly 50+ often-drunk lunkheads tear-assing around one-lane neighborhood streets to demonstrate their defiance of the tyranny of stop signs.

Since last spring's lockdown diminished highway traffic last year, these goofs think they've appropriated our public property as their own and Sunday nights from sundown to sunup, I-25 (I can see it from my front porch) whose traffic in the before-times resembled a breeze in the trees, now sounds like a drag-race speedway.

There's a police station one exit down from mine which must be equipped with top-secret classified soundproofing technology.
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

arkansized: he puts up with me shooting armadillos with a 12 gauge at 3 in the morning.


Sounds like you should invest in a 300 Blackout bolt rifle and a silencer. Gotta be better for 'dillos than buckshot, and amazingly quiet.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SometimesItsTuesday: arkansized: he puts up with me shooting armadillos with a 12 gauge at 3 in the morning.

Sounds like you should invest in a 300 Blackout bolt rifle and a silencer. Gotta be better for 'dillos than buckshot, and amazingly quiet.


I'm a lousy shot and a rifle would be dangerous to neighbors' cattle.
But I will take a look at the 300 bolt action. Thanks!
 
