(KIRO-7 Seattle)   The aristocrats   (kiro7.com) divider line
23
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The third girl...seven drinks and a Romulan uniform, I'd do her.

....don't take that as an insult, I have an usually and unhealthy high tolerance
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story sounds familiar.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Again? Or is this a long delayed indictment?
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's been done

heartheboatsing.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"His obscene behavior was deplorable," Aymond told 4WWL in New Orleans. "His desecration of the altar in Church was demonic. I am infuriated by his actions. When the details became clear, we had the altar removed and burned."

Thats some fundie bullshiat. Just fire him from the church. Charging them with a crime is farking stupid.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"His desecration of the altar in Church was demonic. I am infuriated by his actions. When the details became clear, we had the altar removed and burned."

Totally reasonable and rational reaction, as expected.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mugato: The third girl...seven drinks and a Romulan uniform, I'd do her.

....don't take that as an insult, I have an usually and unhealthy high tolerance


Bette Page wannabe
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
institutional vandalism

If I was their lawyer I'd base my defense on the state's inability to present the key evidence- the altar. It has been destroyed which means no vandalism can be proven. Case dismissed, go forth and sin no more.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sounds more like The Adam"s family, not that subby would know American culture.
 
6nome
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think I saw that video on Fatherfarkers.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
this was 10 years ago
 
bd1709h9t [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Sounds more like The Adam"s family, not that subby would know American culture.


I'm thinking there are 2 "D"s in there, my friend...American culture indeed...
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"burned" = kept in Aymond's basement where he can lick it.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: "His desecration of the altar in Church was demonic. I am infuriated by his actions. When the details became clear, we had the altar removed and burned."

Totally reasonable and rational reaction, as expected.


God's cool with graven images, ostentatious displays of wealth, suppression of the poor, misogyny, rape, and genocide in his name, but draws the line at having sex in his house...
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: "His desecration of the altar in Church was demonic. I am infuriated by his actions. When the details became clear, we had the altar removed and burned."

Totally reasonable and rational reaction, as expected.


I burned a pair of boxers once for a similar reason
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
An adult woman with a priest is a huge improvement.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
OCT, 2020
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yoeman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This can't be real, LOL!
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: "burned" = kept in Aymond's basement where he can lick it.


Probably masturbates to the thought of it.
 
mmojo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I had a threesome on the grass in the middle of the quad during a rainstorm when I was in college. That was cool but not church altar cool.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mmojo: I had a threesome on the grass in the middle of the quad during a rainstorm when I was in college. That was cool but not church altar cool.


You used both hands? Legend.
 
