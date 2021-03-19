 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   If you're wearing earbuds you won't hear the rattlesnake   (azfamily.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I spent a lot of years and did a lot of hiking and never saw one. I'm sure they saw me though.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Snake bites can easily start at over $200,000 to get treatment if you're bitten by a rattlesnake and if you've been envenomated,"

In the US a single vial of antivenom costs $14,000
In Mexico a single vial of antivenom costs $100
More American exceptionalism there.
U-S-A- U-S-A- U-S-A

According to Boyer's model, a single vial of antivenom that would cost more than $14,000 in the United States would cost $100 to $200 in Mexico. Same medicine. Same manufacturer. But a totally different pharmaceutical market.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/w​o​nk/wp/2015/09/09/the-crazy-reason-it-c​osts-14000-to-treat-a-snakebite-with-1​4-medicine/
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you have a bluetooth speaker, I will feed you to the coyotes.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If bitten by a rattlesnake or gila monster seek medical attention and don't just IG selfies.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bone conduction is good for issues like this.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: I spent a lot of years and did a lot of hiking and never saw one. I'm sure they saw me though.


edmo stay gold

Run The Jewels - Stay Gold | From The RTJ3 Album
Youtube mNQD6oj8nBo
 
unlimitedab
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You'd really have to try hard or be really stupid to get bitten by a Gila monster.

Spent a lot of time in the Arizona desert, and have only seen 2 Gila monsters in 20 years. Rattlesnakes are much more common to come across
 
SpottedOwl
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Evidently, she had her earbuds in while jogging and didn't hear the wolves coming:

https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/static/ho​m​e/news/pdfs/wolfattackfatality.pdf
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And if you walk without rhythm you won't attract the worm
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

unlimitedab: You'd really have to try hard or be really stupid to get bitten by a Gila monster.

Spent a lot of time in the Arizona desert, and have only seen 2 Gila monsters in 20 years. Rattlesnakes are much more common to come across


I never saw either in Yuma, but there were plenty of rattlesnakes in El Paso, that's for sure.

And they never once rattled. Supposedly, this is a result of people killing the ones they find, which tend to be ones who rattle the most. Harrumph.

Almost stepping on one at night was fun. It just ignored me.
 
