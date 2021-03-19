 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WILX Michigan)   And another round of play stupid games, win stupid cellmates COVID-19 edition   (wilx.com) divider line
9
    More: Fail, Lansing, Michigan, Injunction, arrest of Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, Michigan, public health orders, East Lansing, Michigan, Pavlos-Hackney, outstanding Ingham County Civil Warrant  
•       •       •

506 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2021 at 8:17 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Holland, MI?

What a surprise...said no one.
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But remember, He's the victim.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sure hope we get to hear about the court case.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Only a bloody Dutchman.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stuffy: But remember, He's she's the victim.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nothing makes me want to go to a restaurant more than continued health code violations.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Holland, MI?

What a surprise...said no one.


Ishn't that weird?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How I imagine this troglodyte spike during the traffic stop:
"I am traveling in my personal conveyance,sui juris, with a letter of marque to my domicile. I refuse to make joinder!"
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Darned immigrants!
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.