(WANE Ft. Wayne)   You too can serve just 3 1/2 years for killing your mom, if you claim to be possessed by demons and Hitler   (wane.com) divider line
10
    Sad, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Prison, Allen County judge, year prison sentence, Joy Steiss, FORT WAYNE, Law, Crime  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we were all lucky he wasn't possessed by demon hitler
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Reagan for this guy and most of today's Republicans (public mental health care is a good thing):

wane.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you're possessed by hitler you should be like young hitler and paint to express yourself.  Not old hitler with all that public speaking and mass murder and sister banging (or whatever).
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"As part of the sentencing Steiss will undergo psychological evaluation."

OK, I'm good with that.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I do that to get a 25% discount on a Breakfast Slam at Denny's. It works surprisingly well.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PaulRB: I blame Reagan for this guy and most of today's Republicans (public mental health care is a good thing):

[wane.com image 480x600]


The fallout from that is certainly becoming clear, yes?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
possessed by demons and Hitler?  Sounds like a bad day.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PaulRB: I blame Reagan for this guy and most of today's Republicans (public mental health care is a good thing):

[wane.com image 480x600]


I was going to say "Sounds about white" but I see I'm essentially beaten to it.
 
