(ABC 15) Corrupt police continue to be corrupt after corruption exposed (abc15.com)
8
375 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2021 at 7:03 PM



8 Comments
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Multiple layers of evil? In my Arizona?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Will something ever happen?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If there's no consequences, then why would they stop?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe we can change "Defund the Police" to "No More Nazis" to appease the centrists.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: Will something ever happen?


It's Arizona, so no.
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Maybe we can change "Defund the Police" to "No More Nazis" to appease the centrists.


They'd tell us we were just as intolerant as nazis and therefore somehow racism doesn't exist anymore. Shame on us.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You had me at "there could be criminal liability here."
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: If there's no consequences, then why would they stop?


Exactly! They can take it all the way to the hand-slapping for that matter.
 
