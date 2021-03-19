 Skip to content
(CNN)   Can these two princes get back together without driving Prince Phillip crazy?   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How 'bout that, now
You marry me, your father will disown you
He'll eat his hat, now
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One has Lizzie in his pocket (yeah she's the Queen, now)
One told all the royals to Suck It (Piers made a scene, now)
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
<ridiculous scatting>
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
*no1currdoggif*
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Depends on how they will spin doctors this
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Damn you, subby.

Spin Doctors - Two Princes
Youtube wsdy_rct6uo
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I love British clothes, music, cars, beer, football... I truly do not give a flying fark about the royals.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No amount of spin can clean up a family fight once it goes public.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
hellomagazine.comView Full Size


^ Elizabeth's favourite hat, be du be du det det det det
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FreeLawyer: I love British clothes, music, cars, beer, football... I truly do not give a flying fark about the royals.


The horror of UK royalty worship throughout American media during the '90s still haunts me.

When you read "ooh, news about the UK royal family," translate that to "oooh, we're throwing meat to the Boomers & old Gen-Xers, while hoping to hook the kids."
 
1funguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow!
4 pm and my first dose of WhoFahkingCares...

/ Maybe it will soak in tomorrow...
 
nigeman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Warthog: Damn you, subby.

[YouTube video: Spin Doctors - Two Princes]


Came for this!
 
nigeman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And hard
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who the fark is this guy, other than a pedophile
Wait wait
I don't actually give a shiat
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Warthog: Damn you, subby.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/wsdy_rct​6uo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Just watched that with these mediocre headphones on yt.  Getting the cd and throwing it on the good stereo for a good loud Friday night listen.  Thanks.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nigeman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

offacue: Warthog: Damn you, subby.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/wsdy_rct​6uo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Just watched that with these mediocre headphones on yt.  Getting the cd and throwing it on the good stereo for a good loud Friday night listen.  Thanks.


I gotta say the band does confuse me. Yes their album was huge, but every musician in that band is clearly a well trained jam musician, and the singer... he does not seem to have had any training. It's like having the best pit crew and a race driver that is drunk
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EL EM: No amount of spin can clean up a family fight once it goes public.


Yeah this got messy fast. I think it's going to be hard to mend. When one side decides to basically air the dirty laundry in a very public way (justified or not), and then details of the conversation afterwards are leaked by another reporter, this isn't going to heal anytime soon.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Another thread about royalty - another dog-pile of yanks rolling around in hot sweaty fits of self-proclaimed apathy.
 
