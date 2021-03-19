 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Tomorrow is the first day of Spring, so here's the annual reminder about not driving on ice   (wcax.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
My seeds popped and will go into trays tomorrow

BafflerMeal
Time for the traditional easter salamis!

TheOtherGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
Well, yeah.  Here in the Northeast, Spring is when we get all our awful weather.  Winter is bitter cold but dry.  Spring is bitter cold and wet.  Summer is blazing hot and soaking muggy so most people look forward to Autumn for more than the colors.

A few years ago landscapers & nurseries had a huge boom because 2 feet of snow fell in 1 day in the 4th week of April and crushed every tree and shrub in sight that had grown any leaves back.  Spring ice is less unusual than December ice, really.  Around here, at least.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
TheOtherGuy: Well, yeah.  Here in the Northeast, Spring is when we get all our awful weather.  Winter is bitter cold but dry.  Spring is bitter cold and wet.  Summer is blazing hot and soaking muggy so most people look forward to Autumn for more than the colors.

A few years ago landscapers & nurseries had a huge boom because 2 feet of snow fell in 1 day in the 4th week of April and crushed every tree and shrub in sight that had grown any leaves back.  Spring ice is less unusual than December ice, really.  Around here, at least.


Yeah, here in Utah, it's expected that it will hit 60 one day and snow 10" the very next day. This meme really is appropriate for our springs, because this shiat goes back and forth...

