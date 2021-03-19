 Skip to content
 
(We Are Central PA)   Police tipped off that a body is in the back yard of a house. They are not saying how long it was there, but from the Video in TFA, those fences are from a 1933 Popeye cartoon   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The body is reported to be that of a male who was not wearing pants and had multiple abrasions to the lower half of his body. He was also wearing a hoodie that was covering his head, according to police.

Forget the fence....WTF happened to the guy.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: The body is reported to be that of a male who was not wearing pants and had multiple abrasions to the lower half of his body. He was also wearing a hoodie that was covering his head, according to police.

Forget the fence....WTF happened to the guy.


Drug through the fence backwards.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Dewey Fidalgo: The body is reported to be that of a male who was not wearing pants and had multiple abrasions to the lower half of his body. He was also wearing a hoodie that was covering his head, according to police.

Forget the fence....WTF happened to the guy.

Drug through the fence backwards.


Fences sound like one hell of a drug!

/fences: not even once
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A trail of blood was found leading to the backdoor of the residence that is allegedly not that of the victim.... but officers say he did not live at the Fifth Avenue home.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So's that hat.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Dewey Fidalgo: The body is reported to be that of a male who was not wearing pants and had multiple abrasions to the lower half of his body. He was also wearing a hoodie that was covering his head, according to police.

Forget the fence....WTF happened to the guy.

Drug through the fence backwards.


Fraternity hazing..?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: The body is reported to be that of a male who was not wearing pants and had multiple abrasions to the lower half of his body. He was also wearing a hoodie that was covering his head, according to police.

Forget the fence....WTF happened to the guy.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Person of interest
 
The Third Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: The body is reported to be that of a male who was not wearing pants and had multiple abrasions to the lower half of his body. He was also wearing a hoodie that was covering his head, according to police.

Forget the fence....WTF happened to the guy.


I've been to Altoona.  The guy probably got so sick of living there he decided to exit this world by masturbating with a cheese grater.

/I mean, I would if I lived there
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: A trail of blood was found leading to the backdoor of the residence that is allegedly not that of the victim.... but officers say he did not live at the Fifth Avenue home.


The blood isn't the victim's, or the house?

Or neither?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: Dewey Fidalgo: The body is reported to be that of a male who was not wearing pants and had multiple abrasions to the lower half of his body. He was also wearing a hoodie that was covering his head, according to police.

Forget the fence....WTF happened to the guy.

I've been to Altoona.  The guy probably got so sick of living there he decided to exit this world by masturbating with a cheese grater.

/I mean, I would if I lived there


Wretched hive of scum and villainy, etc...
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Dewey Fidalgo: The body is reported to be that of a male who was not wearing pants and had multiple abrasions to the lower half of his body. He was also wearing a hoodie that was covering his head, according to police.

Forget the fence....WTF happened to the guy.

[Fark user image 550x380]

Person of interest


It confused me as a kid when Popeye would refer to him as Brutus and Bluto seemingly interchangeably.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd call it more of a Warner Brothers archetype, but yeah, old cartoon fence.

It reminds me of the picture I had hanging in my bedroom when I was small:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There better be a followup to this.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That whole town (and the reporter's hat) look like they are stuck in 1933.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing good has ever happened in a back yard with a busted down Trans Am in primer black.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Our reporter on the scene:
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: I'd call it more of a Warner Brothers archetype, but yeah, old cartoon fence.

It reminds me of the picture I had hanging in my bedroom when I was small:

[Fark user image 236x312]


We had a couple of those big-eyed starving cat pictures.
I HATED them and when I told Mom, she said "I HATE them too."

We ceremoniously consigned them to the burn barrel.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Dewey Fidalgo: The body is reported to be that of a male who was not wearing pants and had multiple abrasions to the lower half of his body. He was also wearing a hoodie that was covering his head, according to police.

Forget the fence....WTF happened to the guy.

[Fark user image 550x380]

Person of interest

It confused me as a kid when Popeye would refer to him as Brutus and Bluto seemingly interchangeably.


I used to watch Popeye all the time.  I remember the first time I tried canned spinach.  I gagged and puked.  I decided I was Team Wimpy.
 
mmojo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Production designers call those Li'l Abners.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: The body is reported to be that of a male who was not wearing pants and had multiple abrasions to the lower half of his body. He was also wearing a hoodie that was covering his head, according to police.

Forget the fence....WTF happened to the guy.


Suicide
 
MWShannon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: I'd call it more of a Warner Brothers archetype, but yeah, old cartoon fence.

It reminds me of the picture I had hanging in my bedroom when I was small:

[Fark user image image 236x312]


Those pictures are nightmare fuel!
 
IDisME
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: Our reporter on the scene:
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]


I'm surprised in didn't say "PRESS" on the side.  That's a porkpie hat if I'm not mistaken.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: A trail of blood was found leading to the backdoor of the residence that is allegedly not that of the victim.... but officers say he did not live at the Fifth Avenue home.


Let's not combine, "Found with no pants and abrasions" and "trail of blood leading to the backdoor" yeah?  That visual just got so much worse...
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: A trail of blood was found leading to the backdoor of the residence that is allegedly not that of the victim.... but officers say he did not live at the Fifth Avenue home.


This makes no sense.  Such an odd detail to include without mentioning anything about the proprietors of the house.  Was the house empty?  That detail too f$cking complicated to confirm but we can tell you the specifics of the blood trail.
 
