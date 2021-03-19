 Skip to content
(WCNC Charlotte)   Police seize cocaine, magic mushrooms, weed, and a blue and orange Nerf-Glock hybrid. Guess which of these wasn't illegal   (wcnc.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's an asterisk there. Technically speaking, attaching a carbine attachment to a pistol isn't illegal...but it could potentially violate NFA rules, depending on a number of factors. I've seen attachments like that at various gun shows but as they are in such a grey area...I have no interest in having one.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I look to a day when guns will not be judged by the color of their receivers and barrels, but by the caliber of their rounds.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I look to a day when guns will not be judged by the color of their receivers and barrels, but by the caliber of their rounds.


I judge by the content of the trigger guard.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I look to a day when guns will not be judged by the color of their receivers and barrels, but by the caliber of their rounds.


Bravo!

TBH, I love the orange and blue look....it's my alma mater's colors.

/Wouldn't actually buy one, though.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's Nerf or nothing.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thats farked up.

Iirc coloring guns with bright colors or even modifying their appearance is illegal in some areas (ny/nj) but ok in other areas (texas)
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Speaking of cocaine, magic mushrooms, and weed......

Michael Loftus - You've Changed - Smoking Weed
Youtube EVb77RQSjv4
 
Luse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm a little confused.

FTFA

"According to deputies, this gun was a converted rifle with a fifty-round drum magazine and had been altered to look like a Nerf toy gun."

Did the "converted rifle" have a 50 round magazine? Nothing I see in that picture seems to imply that. Also, the "converted rifle" part makes it sound like the Glock is now functioning as one however I don't believe there's any additional barrel length in that thing. It seems to act primarily as a way of concealing the pistol in plane sight, or am I missing something?
 
Wynn Duffy's Eyebrows
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Someone blew his cerokote budget but other then that, looks like a boomer's collection.
 
