(NBC News) Video shows brazen thieves riding new Harleys through the front doors of the dealership; police intend to follow trail of oil to find the perps
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They leave the keys in the showroom bikes? Since when? Or was this an inside job?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good thing dealer only had ONE security camera.  I have two at my house, and I am not storing $200,000 worth of Harleys.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: They leave the keys in the showroom bikes? Since when? Or was this an inside job?


How much gas would have been in them to start with?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you learn nothing else today, at least learned this fromTFA.

Kokomo, which is 60 miles north of Indianapolis, is a city with a population of about 58,000.
 
likwidflame
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
$95,000? What is this, the value of heroin on the street?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kokomo, which is 60 miles north of Indianapolis, is a city with a population of about 58,000.

I grew up in rural Indiana, so when I first heard that Beach Boys song I was 8 or 9 and I thought they were singing about Kokomo, IN.  I'm actually surprised they have any businesses there besides liquor stores and vape shops.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hard times, when dentists resort to theft
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 minute ago  

likwidflame: $95,000? What is this, the value of heroin on the street?


Harley's don't come cheap. One would presume that the thieves were going for the highest end bikes in the showroom too.
 
