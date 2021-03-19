 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Subby took 2 minutes, 11 seconds, to do the Cookie Consent Speedrun. Ghostery seen politely pointing to its Donate button   (cookieconsentspeed.run) divider line
6
    More: Interesting, Learning, Internet privacy, cookie banner, Big Data Girl, end goal, English-language films, picture book, cookie Pop-ups  
•       •       •

281 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2021 at 10:03 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lol, that was good for a laugh. I had a good chuckle at the second stage after doing the obvious.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why do I think that if I click "let's do this" I lose the game?
 
lithven
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here's a simpler solution.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Had to, sorry - but I did wipe out the code.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.