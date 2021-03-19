 Skip to content
(AOL)   "What are you going to do, arrest me again?"   (aol.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Resisting arrest, Arrest, Galveston County, Texas, Greater Houston, Terry Wright, Galveston Bay, police body camera video, College of the Mainland  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fast learner she ain't.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They should have arrested her as if she were an unarmed black man getting his groceries out of his car.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
whatareyougonnadostabme.jpg
 
baorao
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Where's our eponymous farker?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mofa: They should have arrested her as if she were an unarmed black man getting his groceries out of his car.


Didn't know this was a race baiting thread.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well she's free and clear according to this legal analysis
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: Fast learner she ain't.


A rat would learn to navigate a maze faster than she'll understand her situation.
 
Insain2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Luv-in every minute of it......!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Intentional martyrdom in the name of GoFundMe profiteering is boring and not newsworthy, IMHO.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh, it's her again. Sorry Texas. I'd say that Grants Pass, OR isn't sending their very best, but honestly she's fairly representative of the area. Feel free to hang on to her as long as you like.
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe she likes it inside.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: Fast learner she ain't.


learn'n is un'merican
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Grants Pass; maga-meth Central.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Whiny.  Little.  B*tch.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Intentional martyrdom in the name of GoFundMe profiteering is boring and not newsworthy, IMHO.


You make me wonder if she does have a go fund me site. I wouldn't doubt it.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This wasn't an arrest for not wearing a mask, it was an arrest for contempt of cop.

FTA:
The officer asks her to go outside or put on a mask. She refuses.
"What are you going to do, arrest me?" she asks.
He replies: "Yes, for intruding on premises."
"That's hilarious," she responds.
As the officer took out handcuffs, she pulled away and began to walk toward the door. The officer stopped her and forced her to the ground to handcuff her.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Subtonic: mofa: They should have arrested her as if she were an unarmed black man getting his groceries out of his car.

Didn't know this was a race baiting thread.


I'm basically mayonnaise on white bread, and I honestly think that white dudes like yourself getting triggered by having to read the mean words racism in policing is the lamer than any other piece of internet attention seeking that exists.

How sad your self esteem is and how sorry your life must be.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: This wasn't an arrest for not wearing a mask, it was an arrest for contempt of cop.

FTA:
The officer asks her to go outside or put on a mask. She refuses.
"What are you going to do, arrest me?" she asks.
He replies: "Yes, for intruding on premises."
"That's hilarious," she responds.
As the officer took out handcuffs, she pulled away and began to walk toward the door. The officer stopped her and forced her to the ground to handcuff her.


No, it was an arrest for trespassing and then resisting arrest.

I'm sorry you have issues with how you were parented that causes you to be edgy about authority and rules.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The only reason she is doing this again is because she's probably retired and doesnt have a job to get to and Covid-19 already took her early bird buffet at Old Country Buffet. What else is there to take?
 
