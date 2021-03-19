 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   "Okay, class, today we're going to be studying the effects of cannabis on the human brain, so everyone open your textbooks to rip out some rolling papers"   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Police, 50-year-old James Brand, Law enforcement agency, BREVARD COUNTY, great example, Brevard County teachers, Viera High School, sexual relationship  
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh those little handheld bibles with the psalms have the best size rolling papers.
 
Dboat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sounds like a fun school district if you look at the sidebar stories on the article, 2 teacher DUIs and one teacher theft. WOW...
D
 
munko
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Amy has seen better days.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If my first glimpse after getting high were of these people's faces, I never would have done drugs again.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If my first glimpse after getting high were of these people's faces, I never would have done drugs again.


A guy that lives down the hall from me is the stereotype weed-head loser. Every time I bump into him he's high AF. However, I'm pretty sure he'd be just as big a loser had weed not existed. I know plenty of people that can smoke the stuff often and still be successful. I don't know if that applies to harder drugs though.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Ragin' Asian: If my first glimpse after getting high were of these people's faces, I never would have done drugs again.

A guy that lives down the hall from me is the stereotype weed-head loser. Every time I bump into him he's high AF. However, I'm pretty sure he'd be just as big a loser had weed not existed. I know plenty of people that can smoke the stuff often and still be successful. I don't know if that applies to harder drugs though.


Depends on your definition of often and their body/brain chem.  I've known a dude that used smack recreationally, about 10X a year - np at all.  Didn't want it the rest of the time, didn't go down the tubes.  Known people that get high at a party once and turn into Jeff Spicolli.  The problem is there's absolutely no knowing which person is which for which substance ahead of time.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I just want to thank the Gideon church for putting all those handy little bibles in motel rooms so I can roll a joint in an extreme pinch. You guys are the best. Demetrius 3 showed me the way....ok I added that
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Ragin' Asian: If my first glimpse after getting high were of these people's faces, I never would have done drugs again.

A guy that lives down the hall from me is the stereotype weed-head loser. Every time I bump into him he's high AF. However, I'm pretty sure he'd be just as big a loser had weed not existed. I know plenty of people that can smoke the stuff often and still be successful. I don't know if that applies to harder drugs though.


I was into coke for a bit. I was also working in finance on Wall Street so it was everywhere for everyone. I haven't done drugs in 15 years (well, alcohol), but I've been researching and certain strains of cannabis or micro dosing on LSD might help with depression.
 
