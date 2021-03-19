 Skip to content
(ABC11 North Carolina)   "Severe weather leaves central North Carolina mostly unharmed"...wait, what? You mean it looks like that normally?   (abc11.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
West Alabama actually tried to award Wednesday's tornado a Regional Beautification Award.

/too soon?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their hey barn is no longer standing

Not a barn for dried grass, a barn for just sayin Hey
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Glad to see the weather made it through okay.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
CSB  Chapel Hill, NC Circa 1999

Was playing with a local bar band called Memphis and we were scheduled to perform at the "Chicken Shack" outside of Chapel Hill by a few miles. It was outside on some farm land where they built a stage. Usually it was a weekend thing. There were many bands, people would camp out, some brought BBQ equipment one or two food vendors would show up and the pot was amazing and plentiful...

Anyway a level 1 Hurricane was going to hit.

We were the last band that night and the organizer of the event asked us if we were going to stay or leave due to the hurricane. Since there were still 7 people in the crowd, we decided to play for them in this Hurricane.

Our lead guitarist told us we were stupid and he refused to play so we performed without him.

Those 7 people standing in the rain, getting drenched?  They loved us and was so happy we played.

Good times...

here we are without the hurricane at the chicken shack

Memphis - Cardinal And The Thief
Youtube Dza3dLSsDyY
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In the Cedar Grove neighborhood, trees were uprooted, roofs were damaged, a basketball hoop was snapped in half and a trampoline was seen flying down the street in a back yard.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
OH C'MON SUBBY! I just moved here from Florida a few years ago and I still can't escape the wrath of state hate!

*shakes tiny fist

/You should see Charlotte's streets lined with garbage
 
Abox
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Difficult To Tell If T.J. Maxx Hit Hard By Recession (theonion.com)
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This whole Strom system was obviously more fear mongering by the government to assert more control over us.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I am rather glad this section of NC avoided the worse of the storms. I only just put a new roof on my house the week before, so rather a storm didn't come in and tear it all up.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

limeyfellow: I am rather glad this section of NC avoided the worse of the storms. I only just put a new roof on my house the week before, so rather a storm didn't come in and tear it all up.


We just bought a new house. Had to ask the fiancée to remind me if the insurance had already started or not.
 
